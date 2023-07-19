“Playing the floor music” - Nadia Comaneci relives the day she scored the first perfect 10 in gymnastics

Nadia Comaneci took an endearing trip down memory lane, posting on Instagram a touching tribute to the day she earned the first perfect score of 10.0 at the Olympic Games and wrote her name into the annals of sports history.

The gymnastics record books will always remember July 18, 1976. Nadia Comaneci wowed the judges and the crowd with a breathtaking performance on the uneven bars during the team compulsory round of the competition. The scoreboard on that historic day was not sophisticated enough to show the perfect score of 10.0; hence, a perfect score was out of reach. Instead, it flashed the numbers "1.00," a modest tribute to her flawless artistic prowess.

She has been inducted into several halls of fame and has received numerous awards and accolades in recognition of her extraordinary career. She earned three more gold medals and a record-breaking six perfect scores of 10 throughout the 1976 Olympics.

The legacy didn't end there. The 1980 Olympics in Moscow witnessed Nadia's brilliance yet again, as she gracefully secured two more perfect 10s and added two more gold medals to her ever-growing collection.

She played the floor music that had earlier accompanied her ground-breaking act on the uneven bars, and the resulting video mesmerized her viewers. It was this performance that made her the youngest gymnast ever to score a perfect 10, at the tender age of 14.

In a sweet display of melancholy, she wrote as the caption on Instagram,

"Playing the floor music... memories... almost Anniversary at the First Perfect 10 Olympics."

“See you in October” - Nadia Comaneci shares exciting news with fans

Nadia Comaneci has just hinted to her fans about her presence at the World Gymnastics Championships set for November this year.

With hearts full of gratitude, Nadia Comaneci celebrated the anniversary of her groundbreaking Olympic perfect 10 record in a heartwarming video on Instagram. Overflowing with love for her fans, she expressed her heartfelt thanks for the beautiful messages she received.

In the video, Nadia showed her fans the cherished award frame, where the memories of that historic day are lovingly preserved. And with that same enthusiasm, Nadia had some thrilling news to share with her beloved supporters. She revealed that, come October, she will be at the much-anticipated World Gymnastics Championships.

"See you in October at the World Gymnastics Championships."

With the video drawing to a close, Nadia's appreciation for her fans resonated in every word and in every gesture. Her caption, a simple yet profound expression of her gratitude, read,

"Thank you all for the beautiful messages."