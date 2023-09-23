“Please help me find this little girl” - Jordan Chiles speaks out on 'hurtful' discrimination faced by young black gymnast in Ireland

Jordan Chiles, an Olympic silver medalist, expressed her rage and agony over the injustice that a young black gymnast experienced in Ireland. Jordan Chiles retweeted a video from a GymSTART event where a black girl was denied a medal while her white colleagues received one.

At a GymSTART competition in March 2022, a young black gymnast was unfairly denied a medal she had earned alongside her white competitors. This omission shocked the gymnastics community; issues regarding diversity and equality in the sport surfaced.

Jordan Chiles (L) and Simone Biles embrace on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center Jordan Chiles of the United States celebrates after their routine in the Woman's Floor Final on day nine of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena

Gymnastics Ireland launched an investigation into the alleged discriminatory actions of one of their executives in response. They responded swiftly and openly to the complaints, pinpointed the accountable official, and admitted that the wrongdoing was unintentional. The official issued a formal apology to the impacted athlete and her family for what they described as an honest mistake.

In reaction to this incident, Jordan Chiles, a passionate advocate for justice, took to Twitter to express her dismay. In a retweet, she implored the "Gymternet" for assistance, stating,

"Gymternet, please help me find this young girl. This is deeply hurtful on many levels, and I need you to find her as soon as possible."

“Chiles is going to Chile” - Jordan Chiles reflects on her performance at the Pan American Championships

Jordan Chiles spoke about her experience at the 2023 Pan American Championships in Medellin, Colombia, where she won two medals.

During the championships, which took place from May 26–29, she took part in the vault, all-around, and team finals. Chiles struggled in the vault final, falling on both attempts and placing eighth with a score of 12.950.

Gold medalist Jade Carey (C) of the United States, Silver medalist Jordan Chiles (L) of the United States, and Bronze medalist Coline Devillard (R) of France pose during the medal ceremony for Women's Vault Final

Alexa Moreno of Mexico, who won the gold with a score of 14.650, was widely predicted to be challenged by her. The next Pan American Games, which will be held from October 20–November 5 in Santiago, Chile, were also something she was looking forward to.

Chiles expressed her emotions through Instagram posts showcasing her competitions and celebrations with her team:

"Although my performance didn't go as planned, I'm incredibly excited for my first-ever trip to the Pan American Games! Chiles is headed to Chile... Thank you, everyone, for the support!"