"Rather this over Taylor Swift anyday" - Fans react to Simone Biles' interaction with husband Jonathan Owens during his NFL match

Fans have been drooling over an adorable moment shared between Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Green Bay Packers match against the Minnesota Vikings on October 29. More so, a larger section of fans idolized them over the Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce romance at the recent NFL matches.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens became a fan-favorite couple, ever since they started dating in 2020. On several occasions, the world noticed the four-time Olympic gymnast turning into a cheerleader for the NFL linebacker during his matches. Fans are often left in awe seeing the couple supporting each other during their respective games.

Recently, at the Packers' game against the Vikings, Simone Biles donned a stunning sweatshirt that portrayed Owens' name and picture along with his team. Moreover, in one of the highly adorable moments from the game day, the gymnast stood among the audience when Jonathan Owens came to interact with her. It made the couple blush profusely and the moment became a big hit on the internet.

Expand Tweet

While fans drooled over the adorable couple, several fans compared their fondness with the romance between music sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. The Swift-Kelce's freshly brewed romance was noticed at the thrilling game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears in September when the Shake It Off singer came to cheer for Kelce.

Drawing a comparison between Biles-Owens and Swift-Kelce, a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"I’d rather this over Taylor Swift, ANY day"

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote,

"everyone comparing this to taylor and travis… sorry but my GOAT has been doing this for years"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Take a look at fans adoring the love between Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Owens cheered for Simone Biles on the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship's final day

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

After a two-year mental health break, Simone Biles made her highly awaited international comeback at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October. Without disappointing her fans, the 26-year-old executed brilliant performances from day 1 of the world championship.

She won gold medals in the team and all-around events and also a silver medal in vault. Moreover, on the final day of the tournament, the legendary gymnast made back-to-back headlines for winning gold in the balance beam and floor exercise.

Besides the whole world appreciating the gymnast’s grand performances on the final day, her biggest cheerleader, Jonathan Owens cheered for her, throughout the event, from his home.

Owens had posted a couple of Instagram stories, in which he was heard cheering “Let’s Gooo” for the gymnast. In one of his stories, he also mentioned that he was supremely proud of his wife.