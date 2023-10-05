Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens cheers for 26-year-old as she helps USA win women's team event at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023

On Wednesday night, NFL player Jonathan Owens enthusiastically cheered for Simone Biles as the gymnast helped Team USA win its seventh title in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The 28-year-old was absolutely blown away by his wife when she performed her event-winning floor routine.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles married earlier this year in May. Although the couple belong to two different sports, they never fail to support each other in their professional ups and downs. The Green Bay Packers safety stood by Biles when she took a mental health break after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now, as Simone Biles has made her powerful comeback, her husband is enjoying every bit of it.

Biles and teammates at day five of 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

At the Women’s Team finale at the world championship on October 4, Biles led Team USA to a historic victory by performing effortlessly in her floor routine. It was the concluding performance for the United States team in the event and the legendary gymnast scored 15.166 points, leading to an overall total of 167.729 points.

Enchanted by the gymnast’s graceful move on the floor, her husband could not help but share the video on his Instagram. As Biles performed on the world stage, Jonathan Owens took three videos of her performance. In each video, the NFL player was heard cheering “Let’s Gooo” for the gymnast. Take a look:

Jonathan Owens's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Jonathan Owens expressed his pride in Simone Biles’ comeback in August

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at a game day

In August 2023, Simone Biles made her much-awaited comeback at the US Classic. In fact, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist dominated three of the four events that she participated in. She won gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor routines and also a bronze medal in the uneven bars routines.

Biles’ performance brightened her fans who had been waiting for her comeback. Besides the world celebrating her great return, the gymnast's husband, Jonathan Owens, expressed how proud he was of her on Instagram.

After the US Classic, Simone Biles shared a picture of herself from the championship, expressing her gratitude to be back at competitions.

In that picture, Owens wrote for her:

"So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️ Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much."

In fact, Owens could not keep his calm when the gymnast cleared the 2023 U.S. Women's World Team Selection Event last month. Biles had earned the highest All-Around score, which meant that she was surely going to compete in the world championship. Celebrating his wife’s achievement, he shared an Instagram story of the gymnast and wrote:

"Next stop Belgium."