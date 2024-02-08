“She's obviously had like 30 world medals and been to two Olympics”- Leanne Wong opens up on learning from Simone Biles

20-year-old Leanne Wong recently opened up about training with an experienced gymnast like Simone Biles. The Florida University student shared how Team USA’s gymnastics squad is a mix of young and old gymnasts and helped her learn about multiple events.

Leanne Wong first made her entry into Team USA in 2017 and has been proving her gymnastics skills since then. Wong made it to the world championship team thrice. Each time, the gymnast contributed differently to help Team USA win medals.

In 2021, Wong achieved silver and bronze medals in the all-around and floor exercise, respectively. In 2022, she competed on uneven bars, helping the USA win their sixth consecutive team gold medal.

Nevertheless, in 2023, Wong stepped in for Joscelyn Roberson, who injured herself during warmup. The Gators' gymnasts competed in both vault and floor exercise, helping the United States win its record seventh consecutive World women's team title.

Now, Wong and Team USA are gearing up for crucial championships including the Olympics this year. Team USA consists of a bunch of young gymnasts like Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, along with seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

In an interview with Joy Sauce, Leanne Wong shared her views on learning and training with the legendary Simone Biles. She said:

"I definitely think the teams are getting a little bit older. It’s not just a bunch of young girls, but there is a mix. Simone (Biles), she's obviously had like 30 world medals and been to two Olympics. So I still feel like a young one because she's so experienced. But it's cool to learn from experienced gymnasts who have been to those big meets multiple times."

Simone Biles’s stunning comeback at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles at USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

The sports world was in awe of Simone Biles' unbelievable comeback in 2023. After battling mental health troubles for nearly two years, Biles made her return at the 2023 US Classic. She won three gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise and also bagged a bronze medal in uneven bars.

Biles then advanced to the national championships, where she won three gold and one bronze medal.

Her impeccable gymnastics mettle was seen at the 2023 World Championships. The 26-year-old bagged four gold medals and a silver medal at the championship. It made her the only gymnast in the world to win the most World Championship medals (30), as well as the most gold medals (23) in World Championship history.