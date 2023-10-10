Team USA's medalists at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships ft. Simone Biles and Khoi Young

Team USA delivered an impressive showing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. America dominated the overall medal tally with a total of 11 medals.

Team USA bagged four gold, three silver, and four bronze medals. The women's team, including Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong, clinched a gold medal in the team event, leaving behind Brazil and France.

USA's men's team including, Asher Hong, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, Khoi Young, and Yul Moldauer, secured the bronze medal in the team event behind Japan and China.

Simone Biles bags five medals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles during the medal ceremony for the Women'sAll-Around Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Returning to Antwerp after 10 years, Simone Biles displayed yet another noteworthy performance at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Apart from securing a gold medal in the women's team event, she clinched another four medals in the individual events.

The 26-year-old won three gold medals - the women's individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise. She also went on to claim a silver in the vault.

Khoi Young bags three medals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Khoi Young competes during the Men's Pommel Horse Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Khoi Young collected two individual medals apart from the bronze medal he won in the men's team event. The 20-year-old secured a silver medal in the men's Pommel Horse after finishing behind Rhys McClenaghan.

The NCAA champion further went on to clinch a silver medal in the men's vault event. Young finished behind Jake Jarman of Great Britain while Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi had to settle for third place.

Frederick Richard broke four records at his first World Championships

Frederick Richard during the medal ceremony for the Men's All-Around Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Frederick Richard displayed a remarkable performance at his first world championships in Antwerp. The 19-year-old won a bronze along with the team and secured another bronze medal in the men's individual all-around event behind Daiki Hashimoto and Illia Kovtun.

By securing a bronze medal in the individual event, Richard became the first American black person to win a medal in men's all-around and the youngest individual male gymnast to secure a medal in the world championships.

He has now become the first U.S. male gymnast to win two world championship medals since 2014, and the first U.S. male gymnast to secure two medals, including the team and individual all-around since 2003.

Shilese Jones bags three medals for Team USA

Shilese Jones during the Women's All-Around Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Apart from clinching the gold medal in the women's team, Shilese Jones added two more individual event medals to her name. She won two medals in the women's individual all-around and uneven bars at the 2022 World Championships.

Jones went on to repeat her feat by securing two bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp in 2023.