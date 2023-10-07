Frederick Richard displayed an incredible performance at the ongoing 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

Making his debut in the world championship, Richard set four new records, including becoming the first American person of color to win a medal in the men's all-around event.

He secured a bronze medal in the men's all-around event scoring a total of 84.332, behind Ukraine's Illia Kovtun, who scored 84.998. Daiki Hashimoto clinched the gold medal totaling 86.132. Moreover, Richard also secured a bronze medal along with his team in the men's team final.

Youngest individual U.S. medalist

With the remarkable victory, he became only the fourth and the youngest U.S. male gymnast to win a medal in the all-around event at the World Championships. The previous claimants of the men's all-around event were Paul Hamm, who clinched a gold medal in 2003, Kurt Thomas, who secured a silver medal in 1979, and Jonathan Horton, who won a bronze medal in 2010.

First U.S. male gymnast to win two world championship medals since 2014

The 19-year-old has become the first U.S. male gymnast to win two world championship medals since 2014. Danell Leyva won the bronze medal along with his team and an individual silver medal in parallel bars at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in China.

First U.S. male gymnast to win a team and all-around medal since 2003

Richard, a Michigan Wolverines gymnast has become the first U.S. male gymnast to secure two medals, including the team and individual all-around since 2003. Paul Hamm first won two medals including team and individual all-around at the 2003 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

"We don't get many of these on the men's side" - Frederick Richard after winning the team and individual all-around medal at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Frederick Richard celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Men's All-Around Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

Frederick Richard played a significant role for the USA men's team to secure a medal at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The USA men's gymnastics team has won a medal in team finals four times before 2023, including in 2001, 2003, 2011, and 2014, and hence this year's victory is even sweeter.

In an interview post the medal ceremony, Richard expressed how important the victory was for the team and ensured more success to follow in the upcoming competitions.

"We don't get many of these on the men's side but it growing more and more," Richard expressed. "This week we've had..this is medal number seven for the U.S. So we are going somewhere," he continued.

Frederick Richard will compete in the all-around and floor events later this week in the individual events