World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Finals 2023 schedule: All you need to know about Team USA's activity in Antwerp

After concluding the qualification series on October 2, Team USA advanced to the finals of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. On Tuesday (October 3), Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team ended its two-decade-long medal drought by winning bronze in the men’s team final.

The country’s victory has set an impetus for fans to see more action from the team in the upcoming events from October 3 to October 8.

Renowned gymnasts like Simone Biles, Yul Moldauer, Shilese Jones, and many other gymnasts from Team USA will be appearing on the world stage finals to display their gymnastics prowess.

Schedule of Team USA in the final events of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Date - October 3, 2023

Event - Men’s Team Final

Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET

Date - October 4, 2023

Event - Women’s Team Final

Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET

Date - October 5, 2023

Event - Men’s All-Around Final

Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET

Date - October 6, 2023

Event - Women’s All-Around Final

Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET

Date - October 7, 2023

Events -

Men’s Floor Exercise - 2:00 pm local/ 8:00 am ET Women’s Vault - 2:38 pm local/ 8:38 am ET Men’s Pommel Horse - 3:34 pm local/9:34 am ET Women’s Uneven Bars - 4:24 pm local/10:24 am ET

Date - October 8, 2023

Events -

Men’s Vault - 2:00 pm local/ 8:00 am ET Women’s Balance Beam - 2:38 pm local/ 8:38 am ET Men’s Parallel Bars - 3:34 pm local/9:34 am ET Women’s Floor Exercise - 4:24 pm local/10:24 am ET Men’s Horizontal Bars - 5:10 pm local/ 11:10 am ET

Who all to spot from Team USA in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Finals?

Men’s Team Final - Asher Hong, Khoi Young, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, Paul Juda and Colt Walker Women’s Team Final - Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Kayla DiCello. Men’s All-Around Final - Fred Richard and Asher Hong Women’s All-Around Final - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones Men’s Floor Exercise - Fred Richard Women’s Vault - Simone Biles and Joscelyn Roberson Men’s Pommel Horse - Khoi Young Women’s Uneven Bars - Shilese Jones and Simone Biles Men’s Vault - Paul Juda and Khoi Young Women’s Balance Beam - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones Men’s Parallel Bars - Yul Moldauer and Asher Hong Women’s Floor Exercise - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones Men’s Horizontal Bars - Paul Juda

Fans can watch the Team USA live in action at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships from October 3 to October 8 via streaming on Peacock.