World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Finals 2023 schedule: All you need to know about Team USA's activity in Antwerp

After concluding the qualification series on October 2, Team USA advanced to the finals of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. On Tuesday (October 3), Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team ended its two-decade-long medal drought by winning bronze in the men’s team final.
The country’s victory has set an impetus for fans to see more action from the team in the upcoming events from October 3 to October 8.
Renowned gymnasts like Simone Biles, Yul Moldauer, Shilese Jones, and many other gymnasts from Team USA will be appearing on the world stage finals to display their gymnastics prowess.
Schedule of Team USA in the final events of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Date - October 3, 2023
Event - Men’s Team Final
Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET
Date - October 4, 2023
Event - Women’s Team Final
Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET
Date - October 5, 2023
Event - Men’s All-Around Final
Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET
Date - October 6, 2023
Event - Women’s All-Around Final
Time - 7:30 pm local/ 1:30 ET
Date - October 7, 2023
Events -
- Men’s Floor Exercise - 2:00 pm local/ 8:00 am ET
- Women’s Vault - 2:38 pm local/ 8:38 am ET
- Men’s Pommel Horse - 3:34 pm local/9:34 am ET
- Women’s Uneven Bars - 4:24 pm local/10:24 am ET
Date - October 8, 2023
Events -
- Men’s Vault - 2:00 pm local/ 8:00 am ET
- Women’s Balance Beam - 2:38 pm local/ 8:38 am ET
- Men’s Parallel Bars - 3:34 pm local/9:34 am ET
- Women’s Floor Exercise - 4:24 pm local/10:24 am ET
- Men’s Horizontal Bars - 5:10 pm local/ 11:10 am ET
Who all to spot from Team USA in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Finals?
- Men’s Team Final - Asher Hong, Khoi Young, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, Paul Juda and Colt Walker
- Women’s Team Final - Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Kayla DiCello.
- Men’s All-Around Final - Fred Richard and Asher Hong
- Women’s All-Around Final - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones
- Men’s Floor Exercise - Fred Richard
- Women’s Vault - Simone Biles and Joscelyn Roberson
- Men’s Pommel Horse - Khoi Young
- Women’s Uneven Bars - Shilese Jones and Simone Biles
- Men’s Vault - Paul Juda and Khoi Young
- Women’s Balance Beam - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones
- Men’s Parallel Bars - Yul Moldauer and Asher Hong
- Women’s Floor Exercise - Simone Biles and Shilese Jones
- Men’s Horizontal Bars - Paul Juda
Fans can watch the Team USA live in action at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships from October 3 to October 8 via streaming on Peacock.