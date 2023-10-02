2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Day 2 results - Simone Biles makes history during women's qualification

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles impressed the world stage with her dominating performances on Day 2 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. After the conclusion of the women’s qualification Day 1 on October 1, the 26-year-old currently sits on the top of the majority of categories she has participated in.

The second day of the world championship focused on Qualification Day 2 for men and Qualification Day 1 for women. The men’s qualification concluded with many skilled gymnasts taking the top spot in several categories.

Men’s Day 2 Qualification results

Team Italy at Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Japan’s Chiba Kenta progressed to the final by scoring 85.799 in the all-around category. Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat achieved the top spot on the floor with 15.100 points. Artur Davtyan, an Armenian gymnast, scored 15.033 top score in the vault.

Germany’s Lukas Dauser topped in parallel bars with 15.300 points. Japan’s Hashimoto Daiki scored 15.000 in high bar, China’s Liu Yang scored 15.200 in still rings and Britain’s Max Whitlock scored 15.266 in pommel horse.

Overall, Japan is leading with 258.228 in men’s team qualification. They already made their place in the 2024 Paris Olympics with their performance in the 2022 world championship.

Team USA has earned a spot in the upcoming Olympics by taking second place in the world championship qualification with 254.628. Lastly, team Great Britain has achieved the third spot with 254.193 points. They also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after their performance in the 2022 world championship.

Simone Biles in Women’s Day 1 Qualification

Biles at Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

On Sunday, Simone Biles dominated floor, vault, and balance beam routines, reassuring her fans of her legendary aura at the sport. More so, the gymnast made headlines by landing the Yurchenko double pike vault, a trick done by men. Biles became the first woman to perform it in an international arena.

Moreover, by competing at the 2023 world championship, she has become the first woman to represent the US at six artistic world championships. Moreover, with this year's tournament taking place in Antwerp, the seven-time Olympics medallist has completed a full circle of competing on the world stage since 2013.

Also, this is Biles' first international championship ever since she returned from her mental health break after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, her strong display of performance indicates that she has only returned stronger than before.

Here’s a look at the Women’s Day 1 Qualification results

All-around

Simone Biles - 58.865 points

Shilese Jones - 56.932 points

Jessica Gadirova - 56.766 points

Vault

Simone Biles - 14.949 points

Seojeong Yeo - 14.516 points

Jessica Gadirova - 14.416 points

Uneven Bars

Shilese Jones - 14.833 points

Simone Biles - 14.400 points

Sanna Veerman - 14.200 points

Balance Beam

Simone Biles - 14.566 points

Shilese Jones - 14.033 points

Jessica Gadirova - 14.000 points

Floor

Simone Biles - 14.633 points

Jessica Gadirova - 14.400 points

Shilese Jones - 13.800 points

Team

USA - 171.395 points

Great Britain - 166.130 points

Italy - 162.230 points

Day 3 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will feature the second part of the qualification. It is scheduled on October 2 from 10 p.m. onwards at Sportpaleis Antwerpen arena.