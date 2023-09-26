World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023: When will Simone Biles compete in Antwerp?

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles is one of the biggest attractions of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist will complete a full circle of 10 years by returning to compete in Antwerp, Belgium. She will be seen competing on October 1 along with her US women’s team.

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is scheduled to be held at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium from September 30 to October 8. Previously, the city has conducted the world championship twice in 1903 and 2013.

The 2013 world championship was Simone Biles’s debut on the international podium. She won four medals, gold in all-around and floor exercise, silver in vault, and bronze in balance beam.

Biles at Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013 - Day Seven

This year, Simone Biles is one of the title contenders in events such as individual all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise finals. Nevertheless, if Biles manages to win the championship, she will become the only athlete to boast five world titles.

Full Schedule of Simone Biles competing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

In order to compete in the individual medal rounds, Simone Biles will have to make it to the top 24 all-around during qualifying and in the top 8 in the individual event rankings.

Here’s a list of Biles’s events:

Date - October 1, 2023, Sunday

Event - Women's qualifying, subdivision 2

Time - 17:45-19:05

Date - October 4, 2023, Wednesday

Event - Women's team final (Top 8 from qualification)

Time- 19:30-22:05 local time

Date - October 6, 2023, Friday

Event - Women's individual all-around final (Top 24 from qualification, maximum two per country)

Time - 19:30-22:00 local time

Date - October 7, 2023, Saturday

Event - Apparatus finals Day 1 (Top 8 on each apparatus from qualification, maximum two per country)

Time- 14:00-18:00 local time

Date - October 8, 2023, Sunday

Event - Apparatus finals Day 2 (Top 8 on each apparatus from qualification, maximum two per country)

Time - 14:00-18:00 local time

Where to watch Simone Biles competing live at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown globally on live television broadcasts and digital live streams along with highlights and event replays.

Here’s a list of the channels that will telecast Biles’s iconic return to Antwerp:

USA- Fans in the United States can watch Biles compete live in Antwerp via NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.

UK - Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the championship on BBC.

Brazil - Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

The International Gymnastics Federation’s streaming hub All Gymnastics TV will be telecasting the events in other territories.