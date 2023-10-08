World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 Day 8 results: Simone Biles, Khoi Young, and Shilese Jones secure medals for Team USA

After a week of enthralling gymnastics performances, the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships entered day eight and witnessed the legendary gymnast, Simone Biles, continue her winning streak by securing a silver medal in the championships.

Day 8 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships featured the final events of the Men's Floor exercise, Men's Pommel horse, Men's Still rings, Women's Vault, and Women's Uneven Bars.

Women's Vault Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles competes during the Women's Vault Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles secured a silver medal in the women's vault final, totaling her world championship medal count to 28. She scored a total of 14.549, just behind the 2022 world championships all-around champion, Rebeca Andrade, who scored 14.750.

Yeo Seojeong secured third place, scoring a total of 14.416, while Leanne Wong of the USA finished seventh with a total score of 13.466.

The final result of the Women's Vault Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is given below.

Rebeca Andrade Simone Biles Yeo Seojeong Alexa Moreno Ellie Black Shoko Miyata Leanne Wong Csenge Bacskay Coline Devillard

Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Shilese Jones competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Qui Qiyuan earned the gold medal in the women's uneven bars with a total score of 15.100, leaving behind Kaylia Nemour, who scored a total of 15.033.

Shilese Jones of the USA, who had clinched a silver medal in uneven bars at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, secured the bronze medal in 2023 in Antwerp scoring a total of 14.7666. The all-around champion, Biles had to settle for fifth place with a total score of 14.200.

The final result of the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is given below.

Qui Qiyuan Kaylia Nemour Shilese Jones Huang Zhuofan Simone Biles Sanna Veerman Naomi Visser Ellie Black Lorette Charpy

Men's Pommel Horse Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan celebrates with silver medalist Khoi Young after the Men's Pommel Horse Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

In the Men's Pommel Horse final, Rhys McClenaghan dominated with a total score of 15.100. He was followed by the bronze team event medalist, Khoi Young, who scored 14.966. Ahmad Abu Al-Soud secured the third place with a total of 14.633.

The final result for the Men's Pommel Horse at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is given below.

Rhys McClenaghan Khoi Young Ahmad Abu Al-Soud Harutyun Merdinyan Max Whitlock Kenta Chiba Nils Dunkel Lee Chih Kai

The final results for the Men's Floor Exercise of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Artem Dolgopyat Kazuki Minami Milad Karimi Carlos Yulo Felix Dolci Harry Hepworth Daiki Hashimoto Fred Richard

The final results for the Men's Ring Event of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Liu Yang Eleftherios Petrounias You Hao Vahagn Davtyan Nikita Simonov Vinzenz Hock Artur Avetisyan Harry Hepworth

Day 9 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will feature the finals for Men's Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar, and Women's Balance Beam and Floor exercise. Details for those events can be found here.