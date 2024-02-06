Shilese Jones shares training video of herself performing a laid-out Jaeger ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

American gymnast Shilese Jones recently shared an impressive training video ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old was spotted performing a breath-taking “Laid-Out Jaeger”, a gymnastics trick performed on bars. It showed Jones’ determination to make the Olympic team this year, a goal that she nearly missed in 2021.

After facing a rough patch in 2021, Shilese Jones has been nothing less than a wonder ever since she made her comeback in 2022. The young gymnast won two silver medals in the all-around and uneven bars event at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. In fact, she also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the team event.

Nevertheless, at the 2023 World Championships, Jones won two bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars event. She was also a part of Team USA which won the gold medal in the team event.

Continuing her determination and resilience to make it to the Olympic team this year, Shilese Jones shared her training video. In her Instagram video, the gymnast was seen swinging on the bars. She captioned it:

“The secret’s out.”

Moreover, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) page of Gymnastics Now also shared a glimpse of the gymnast performing the laid-out jaeger in another location. The page captioned it:

"WOOP there it is! Laid-out Jaeger from Shilese Jones!"

Shilese Jones on fighting her setback and setting her sights on Paris Olympics 2024

In 2021, Shilese Jones experienced a spine-chilling car accident that kept her from making the Olympic team. Although Jones survived the mishap, the accident fractured her back and foot, requiring her to be on a three to four months recovery.

She made her comeback at the national championship that year. However, failed to make the Olympic team due to her father's demise after his long battle with kidney disease.

Jones came back stronger in 2022 and 2023. She is now rooting for fulfilling her Olympic dream. She recently said at a media event near Houston on Sunday:

“I am the biggest fighter, biggest motivator for myself,”

She further added:

“I always have so much left in me and coming just that spot short, I knew that wasn’t the end. I just kept my head up and here I am today. I’ve accomplished so many goals and my next big goal is to make the Olympics. I’m doing everything in my power to make it.”

Jones also expressed that she is currently trying to heal from some of her injuries and play smart with a strong mentality.