"Simone Biles booked me and I was fighting it" - Gymnast's husband on being afraid to commit to her

The power couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were recently interviewed together on a podcast. The interview included discussions of their initial interaction, the unfolding of their relationship, and mental health.

Owens admitted his unawareness about Biles before they started dating. He shared that Biles made the initial move. Swiping the champion gymnast's profile on the Raya app, Owens did not pay much heed until he received messages from the gymnast and noticed likes on a few of his Instagram posts.

On The Pivot Podcast, presented by former NFL players Fred Taylor, Channing Crowder, and Ryan Clark, the Packers' safety confessed that he was hesitant about a commitment that early.

Nevertheless, he also expressed his happiness, stating that entering into a relationship happened when he least anticipated it and that they connected right away.

"Simone Biles booked me and I was fighting it," he said.

"I was afraid to commit. I'm like ahh... man this is my third year. It's like I said it man, it happened when you least expect it. We hung out. It was like we hit it off instantly, you know, we just laughed the whole night," the Packers' strong safety expressed (at 11:30).

Biles and Owens started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They exchanged vows on April 22, 2023, after their engagement on February 15, 2022.

Soon after their marriage, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers in May 2023. The couple has since been navigating a long-distance relationship as Owens had to relocate to Wisconsin.

Simone Biles wins the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year award by Associated Press for the third time.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Simone Biles was named the Associated Press' 'Female Athlete of the Year' for the third time. This is following her sixth all-around world title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp earlier this year.

The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award is decided by a majority of votes by the panel of sports media professionals. The 26-year-old was honoured with the title previously for her exploits at the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she secured four gold medals and one bronze.

Further, she was crowned with the title in 2019 for her achievements at the 2019 World Championships, where she dominated in five gymnastics events. The 23-time world champion will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics after a two-year break that she took during the last Olympics to prioritize her mental health.