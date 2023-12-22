"When Simone Biles won the Olympics, I was in college" - Gymnast's husband Jonathan Owens on initially not knowing who she was

Jonathan Owens recently recounted the details of how he and Simone Biles initially discovered each other.

Biles and Owens got engaged on February 15, 2022, after dating for two years. The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in Cabo, Mexico.

Owens was a guest on The Pivot Podcast, hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. The Green Bay Packers' safety described the events that led to the couple's initial interactions.

Owens admitted that he was unaware of who Biles was before they started dating. He revealed in the interview that they connected during the COVID-19 pandemic when one of his fellow players introduced him to the Raya app.

Owens admitted that he was clueless about who Simone Biles was, and her being a gymnast captured his interest as he had never followed gymnastics before.

The 28-year-old swiped up Biles' profile, resulting in a match. Without giving much consideration to it, he went for his workout, followed by a shower, and returned to find likes on a few of his Instagram posts and messages from Biles.

He admitted he was unknown to who Biles was initially as he was in college and lacked access to any Olympic broadcasting channels.

"When she won the Olympics I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics Channel and we're in camp late July or early August so I'm not paying attention to, you know, so I never would have had a moment to where would I have watched," he said (at 10:45).

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the couple established a deep connection, eventually resulting in their marriage.

Glimpses at times when Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens displayed their love and support for each other

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have admired each other in various instances

Following Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' marriage in April 2023, the NFL player was signed by the Green Bay Packers in May 2023. He, thus, had to move to Green Bay, resulting in a long-distance relationship.

However, the move hasn't stopped the couple from showering love on each other as Biles is frequently seen attending the NFL clashes featuring the Packers. She is seen donning outfits that has 'Owens' or the number '34' written on them.

Simone Biles also showered her love after the Packers' safety achieved his first career touchdown. Even Owens showed his support towards Biles after her return to elite gymnastics following a two-year hiatus.

The couple is frequently seen making trips to Texas to track the progress of their new abode, currently under construction.