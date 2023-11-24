"Biggest power couple in NFL and I can’t even think of a close 2nd" - Fans react to Simone Biles hyping husband Jonathan Owens' 1st career touchdown

Simone Biles couldn't stop gushing over her husband Jonathan Owens' first-ever touchdown during the recent NFL clash between Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Owens, a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers, scored his career's first touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Biles took to her social media to admire her husband's feat. Even though the gymnast was not present at the venue for the game, she shared a video of Owens achieving the striking feat during the third quarter.

Owens caught the ball from a teammate and made a brilliant run to score the touchdown while the Packers were leading with a scoreline of 14-6. The clash was held on Thursday, Nov. 23, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Simone Biles shared the video and wrote:

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

The fans poured their admiration towards the couple.

"Biggest power couple in the NFL and I can’t even think of a close second," wrote a fan.

"This is the couple I am HERE FOR. OK," wrote another fan.

A few fans even compared Biles supporting Owens to American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, saying:

"Chiefs can have Taylor; we’ve got Simone!"

"Biles x Owens >>> Swift x Kelce. I think I found my new favorite celebrity couple," wrote another fan.

A fan even praised the announcers for calling Owens 'Biles' husband' during the game.

"This Thanksgiving I'm thankful for announcers calling him the husband of Simone Biles."

Simone Biles will attend NFL clash between Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor Swift

Simone Biles looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simone Biles has never been shy to show her support for her husband by frequently attending NFL games.

She will attend the NFL clash between the Packers and Chiefs on Dec. 3. Biles will likely be seen supporting her husband alongside Taylor Swift, who will be cheering for Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, whom she is currently dating.

During an interview with The Today Show, Biles confirmed that she would be present at the game to support her husband. When the host informed her that Swift would be present at the game as well and that it would be a great opportunity for a picture, Biles said:

"I actually will be going to that game!"