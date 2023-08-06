Who is Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens? Exploring the NFL defensive back's life and career

Simone Biles got engaged to her long-time boyfriend in February 2022 before the two got married a few weeks later on April 22 this year. Owens is an American Footballer who plays as a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers (NFL) since signing for them on May 12, 2023.

Owens hails from St. Louis Missouri and he played football at Missouri Western State University. He played for Christian Brothers College where, under coach Scott Pingel's guidance, he won the CBC Linebacker of the Year award. So far, he has played for three teams in NFL.

The 28-year-old signed for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Prior to the 2018 season, he was waived off due to a knee injury and had to spend the entire season as an injured reserve. On August 31, 2019, he was waived off by the Arizona Cardinals.

After joining the Houston Texans practice squad in September 2019, he was promoted to active roaster two months later. In December 2021, the Texans signed Owens for a two-year deal worth $1.75 for the 2022 season.

In January 2022, Owens was placed as an injured reserve owing to a dislocated wrist. As of now, Owens has an active roaster status for the Green Bay Packers.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' love story

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets in 2021

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles met through Raya App, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Biles was scrolling through and found Owen's profile by accident. Biles slid into his DM first and they started dating in March 2020 only to go public in August 2020.

Owens did not know about Biles initially. He had heard about her but he was not familiar with the gymnast's popularity as he hadn't really watched the sport before.

In February 2022, Biles took to social media to announce their engagement.

"THE EASIEST YES," she captioned a post on Instagram.

On April 22, 2023, Biles and Owens announced their marriage on social media with a couple of photos.

"I do, offfficially Owens," Biles captioned her Instagram post.

Biles has recently returned to competitive action for the first time since withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, Owens, having signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers in May 2023, has had to move north to Lambeau Field making their relationship currently a long-distance one.