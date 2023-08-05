According to Simone Biles' coach Cecile Landi, the ace gymnast showed commitment to being back to the sport after her wedding. Landi stated that she saw a shift in Biles' training after she tied the knot.

Biles will be competing in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic after a long break. Landi recalled her discussion with Biles at a dinner where she expressed her desire to return.

"After her wedding, once everything was over, we saw a shift in her training and commitment to being back," Cecile Landi said. "I had dinner with her and it was this year and she told me she really wanted to give herself a chance to do it."

Read more about her pic.twitter.com/B5IPAWhHi4 Seven-time Olympic medallist @Simone_Biles showed the world she's ready for her return today during practice at the U.S. Classic in Chicago.She competes Saturday at 7pm local time.Read more about her #CoreClassic debut

Landi highlighted Biles' will to compete at the competition and that the 26-year-old had no hesitation. She also stated they would continue to train as long as Biles is ready to go.

"We wouldn't be here if we had seen any hesitation. It's her will to be here, we supported, we see it, so as long as she tells us she's good to go. we're gonna continue," Landi added.

Biles was present at the NOW Arena for her training session prior to the competition. She will be competing for the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she had withdrawn from the final all-around event to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles throws a birthday party for her husband

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Game One of the 2022 World Series in Houston, Texas

NFL star and Simon Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently turned 28. Biles threw a huge party in Texas on the occasion of Owens' birthday.

She took to her social media to share a picture from the night and penned down a special message for his husband, wishing him a great year ahead.

"7/22 Happy birthday to my soulmate 🤍🎂I can't wait to see what this year has to offer you, you deserve it all & more! cheers to you husband!" Biles wrote.

Jonathan Owens replied to his wife's wishes in the comments.

"My wife!!❤️I love you so much baby 🤞thank you for being the amazing person you are, always pushing me to be the best version of myself. My best friend for life 😌," he wrote.

Biles got married to Owens on April 22, 2023, after being in a relationship since August 2020. Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers in NFL.

Currently, when Biles is set to compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic, Owens is training for his next NFL match against the Bengals on August 12.