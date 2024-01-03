"Simone Biles is the catch", "I give Jonathan Owens some grace" - The View hosts differ on stance on gymnast's husband's remarks

ABC talk show The View’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin recently argued over Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles's viral podcast interview from December 2023.

In December 2023, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens sat down for a podcast interview with Pivot. During the conversation, the NFL player was talked about the origins of his relationship with Biles. Owens revealed that he did not know the four-time Olympic gold medalist before he started dating her. He said in the interview:

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I was like okay she gotta be good."

He also stated that he was the “catch" in their relationship.The interview sparked controversy on the internet, inviting mixed reactions from fans.

Recently, co-hosts of the popular daytime show The View, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, also reacted to Owens’s statement and shared their opinion on Biles and Owens as a couple.

On Jonathan Owens not knowing Biles before dating her, Hostin said:

“He knew who she was. She was on a Wheaties box! Everybody knows who Simone Biles is. I don’t know who he is.”

However, co-host Griffin defended the Green Bay Packers' safety, stating:

“He explains that he was in [football] training camp during the Olympics in July and early August and he didn’t have NBC. He was in college. He might not have seen. I get it. She’s the greatest of all time so he should’ve known, but I give him some grace. I think they’re a very cute couple."

Sunny Hostin stated that she wanted more for the Olympic star, saying:

“I want more for her. I hope she’s happy. No one ever knows what’s going on in relationships. But she is the catch.”

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles clapped back at trollers after the “catch” controversy

After Jonathan Owens’s statement about being the "catch" in his relationship with Simone Biles sparked huge controversy, the NFL player decided to clap back at his trollers.

Owens shared some adorable images from his wedding with Simone Biles on his Instagram handle. In his caption, Owens indicated that he was “unbothered” by people’s comments. He wrote:

“Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽”

Biles also expressed support for her husband in the comment section, writing:

“🤞🏾💋 for life.”