"Unbothered" - Simone Biles' husband sends cryptic message after receiving backlash over "catch" statement

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gave it back to trollers after he received backlash for his "catch" comment in his recent podcast interview. The 27-year-old shared throwback pictures from his wedding with Biles and added a cryptic message with it. The legendary Olympic gymnast also supported him in his post.

Recently, Owens appeared on The Pivot Podcast. During the conversation, the NFL player accepted that he did not know Biles before he started talking to her. Moreover, according to him, it was the four-time Olympic gymnast who first made efforts to kickstart their relationship.

The Green Bay Packers safety admitted that he was the ‘catch’ during their dating phase. Although the interview had Biles and the hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder laughing at Owens’ ‘catch’ comment, it was not taken in great spirit by his fans.

He received backlash for this comment all over social media. Fans thought that Owens did not value Biles.

However, Jonathan Owens did not sit calmly with the negative comments. Giving back to his trollers, he shared pictures from his wedding day with Biles. Through his caption, he expressed that he was "Unbothered" by the negativity. Owens wrote:

“Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽”

The NFL player also received support from his wife who wrote in the comment section:

“🤞🏾💋 for life,” wrote Biles.

In the pictures, Owens and Biles were spotted dancing in their beautiful wedding attires. There were also snaps of the couple adorably looking at each other and relaxing in their comfy clothes.

Simone Biles made a touching statement about Jonathan Owens

During the podcast interview, one of the hosts stated that although Jonathan Owens was a great safety, he would never be as good in his position as Biles is at gymnastics. To this, Biles quickly defended her man, saying:

“You know what, he might, cause the other day, I said in a couple of years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife.” (14:30)

Furthermore, the gymnast cleared who reached out to whom at the beginning of their relationship. She revealed that although she first approached Owens for a conversation, the NFL player had already “liked” her profile. This meant that the interest was always mutual between them.

“We matched, I was just the first to message, and as soon as I liked him, it matched, so he had already liked my profile. We matched, I was just the first to message, I wasn't scared. I know what I like and I know what I want,” she said (at 14:00).

Clearly, the two are mutual in their respect for each other and also like to playfully claim to be the 'catch' in the relationship.