Simone Biles extends her support to youngster CaMarah Williams ahead of her Elite debut

Simone Biles recently showed her support for young gymnast CaMarah Williams ahead of the Winter Cup 2024, from February 23 to February 25, taking place at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Williams is making her senior debut at the 2024 Winter Cup. One of her major tournaments was competing in the junior category of the Nastia Liukin Cup in 2022, where she placed fourth with a score of 38.250. She secured 9.525 on vault, 9.475 on uneven bars, 9.500 on balance beam and 9.750 on floor exercise.

The most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Simone Biles, extended her support to the 16-year-old in her latest tweet. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a floor exercise training video of CaMarah Williams, stating:

“CAMARAH WILLIAMS ELITE DEBUT WHOS READY”

Simone Biles was seen cheering for the young gymnast as she admitted that she was excited to watch Williams in action at the senior level and reposted the tweet with the raising hand emoji:

Designed for the participation of elite gymnasts, the Winter Cup was first held in 1997 and featured only male gymnasts. In 2021, women's artistic gymnasts began competing at the Winter Cup.

The competition for both senior and junior athletes at the Winter Cup was merged until 2018 when they were separated. Louisville, which played as the host city at the previous edition, is hosting the 2024 edition as well.

Simone Biles is ninth in the list of most successful female gymnasts at the Olympic Games

Simone Biles poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, is ninth on the list of most successful female gymnasts at the Summer Olympics. Having competed in the Rio Olympics 2016 and Tokyo Olympics 2020, she has won a total of 7 medals including 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Her four gold medals came in the 2016 edition in the women’s all-around, vault, floor exercise and team events. In the team event, Biles (61.833) contributed in all the events, scoring 15.933 on vault, 14.800 on uneven bars, 15.300 on balance beam and 15.800 on floor exercise.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she collected two medals - a silver in team, and a bronze in balance beam, having won another bronze in the discipline in the previous edition.

With a total of 18 medals, including 9 golds, Larisa Latynina from the Soviet Union stands at the top as the most successful female gymnast at the Olympics.