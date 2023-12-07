Simone Biles features among top 10 highest-paid female athletes in 2023

American gymnast Simone Biles has made it to the list of the top 10 highest-paid female athletes of 2023 by Sportico. The four-time Olympic gymnast attained the ninth position in the list, with $8.5 million as her tentative payout. The list was topped by tennis player Coco Gauff with $22.7 million.

Biles is the most decorated Olympic gymnast ever. Her exceptional achievements in gymnastics at several championships have helped her elevate her worth over the years.

The four-time Olympic gold-medalist has a net worth of $16 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth website. Her earnings come not only through tournaments but also brand endorsements.In fact, Simone Biles turned out to be the only gymnast to make it to the list.

In the past few years, Biles has closed endorsement deals with major brands including GK Elite, Athleta, MasterClass, Nulo, and many others. The celebrated gymnast also regularly promotes brands through social media. This is not surprising as her followers on social media number into millions.

Simone Biles on joining Athleta in 2021

Simone Biles Surprises Fans At Athleta Town & Country Village

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Biles spoke about her excitement at joining Athleta, a sports apparel brand. She shared what drove her to join the brand:

"I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids," Biles said. "I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing."

Furthermore, she spoke about how as she has got older, her perspective on things has changed:

"Now that I’m older and kind of in the world a little bit more, I see and I know and I learn and I grow from things, so to partner with Athleta, I think they stand for everything that I stand for.”

The legendary gymnast also mentioned that Athleta extended support to her when she decided to take a break from gymnastics in 2020. She appreciated the brand’s concern for her mental well-being above sports.