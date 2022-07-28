Where to buy the Simone Biles x Athleta Back-to-school collection? Price, release date, and more explored

American gymnast Simone Biles is continuing her collaborative streak with the Gap's sub-brand, Athleta, for a Back-to-school Athleta Girl collection. The women's athletic apparel and accessories brand, Athleta, and the Olympic gold medalist have partnered up for a new limited-edition apparel collection, alongside a new activation in the metaverse.

Launched on July 26 on Athleta's official website and physical stores, the 15-piece Athleta Girl activewear apparel collection will include pieces for young girls, aged six to 12 to help them "feel inspired and confident wherever the school year takes them."

More about the newly launched 15-piece Simone Biles x Athleta Back-to-school collection

Newly launched 15-piece Simone Biles x Athleta Back-to-school collection (Image via Athleta)

It might be an off-season for the Olympic gold medalist, but Biles is staying busy as ever, leaping back to the gym studio and to the design studio. The Olympic gymnast is continuing her partnership with Athleta Girl, a brand launched in 2016 for young girls' activewear clothing.

The new Athleta Girl x Simone Biles collection is perfectly timed for the back-to-school season and includes everything you would need to hit the new session in style this coming late September and August. The collection features many pieces including hoodies, tank tops, shorts, pants, sports bra, backpacks, and more in sizes ranging from XS/6 to XXL/16.

The collection incorporates Simone's personal mantras throughout the collection and includes touching messages she reminds herself of every day to stay strong. In an interview with Teen Vogue over Zoom, Simone Biles talks about the messages used over the collection pieces,

“They’re gentle reminders that help me tap into my inner confidence.”

The most prominent messages that have been inculcated in the collection are "Courage Is Your Superpower" and "Use Your Voice," which have been intently chosen by the gymnast. These mantras feature over the 15-piece collection to give the wearers an extra dose of confidence even if they aren't doing self affirmations. Continuing her conversation over the messages Simone said to Teen Vogue,

“When you’re wearing something that is comfortable and you’re confident in it, you can see it exude through their personality.”

Head of Strategy at Athleta, Lindsay Ferstandig, talks about the collection,

"As part of our long-term growth strategy, we’re investing in new access points to reach new customers and expand our community of empowered women and girls."

The collection includes:

SB Wide Leg Jumpsuit, which retails for $75. SB Reversible Midi Bra, which retails for $45. SB Limitless Backpack, which retails for $69. SB Reversible Tight, which retails for $59. SB Oversized Midi Hoodie, which retails for $65. SB 3" Sweatshort, which retails for $39. SB Oversized Midi Hoodie, which retails for $65. SB Straight Leg Sweatpant, which retails for $65. SB Graphic Tee, which retails for $35. SB Stash Your Treasures Bike Short, which retails for $39. SB Twist Back Tank, which retails for $35. SB Run the World 3" Short, which retails for $39. SB Convertible Jacket, which retails for $99. SB All Play 3" Short, which retails for $36.

The latest assortment marks the third major campaign between the Olympic athlete and Athleta. The debut collection was revealed back in April 2021, following which Biles became the brand's exclusive apparel partner, allowing her to design her own line.

The campaign for the collection will also be featured in the metaverse by way of Roblox. The virtual activation of the collection will include a Biles avatar dressed in the Athleta Girl apparel, a digital storefront featuring clothes from the collection, as well as an interactive obstacle course featuring Simone Biles, called "Limitless You."

The latest collection is currently available for purchase at Athleta stores as well as from the label's website, starting July 26, 2022. The assortment ranges in sizes XS to XL, and is priced between $15 to $99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far