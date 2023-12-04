Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens share a kiss during Green Bay Packers' NFL clash vs Kansas City Chiefs

American gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens shared a kiss during the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (3 December). Biles posted a video of the moment on her Instagram stories and also added a loving note for the Packers’ safety.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles flew to Green Bay from Houston to support Jonathan Owens and his team. It turned out to be a fruitful day for the couple as the Packers secured a 27 - 19 win. During the Packers’ march toward victory, the famous couple quickly shared a cute moment.

In her recent Instagram story from the game day, the gymnast was seen calling Jonathan Owens towards the off side. The NFL player came running to her before kissing her twice — something the Packers fans inside the stadium seemed to love.

After meeting his wife, Owens ran back to his team, while the gymnast kept blushing. The video was taken by someone else standing just behind the gymnast, which also captured the green jacket she wore with '34' and 'Owens' written on it.

Along with sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Biles captioned it:

"i love you baby"

Biles' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Before attending the game, Simone Biles hyped her husband by sharing another cute Instagram post, where they are seen embracing each other against a snowy backdrop. She captioned it:

“packer wonderland”

A brief look at Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ love tale

Biles and Owens at World Series game between Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ love story began during the Covid-19 pandemic era. The couple met on an online dating app, Raya. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Biles shed light on how they began talking and getting along with each other.

The seven-time Olympic medalist said:

"He would say I slid into his DMs."

The 26-year-old continued:

"I saw him [Owens], and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Eventually, they started dating and made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020 and became a fan-favorite couple in no time. After being together for more than a year, Jonathan Owens proposed to the Olympic gymnast on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

The couple officially got married in April this year in an intimate court ceremony before tying the knot yet again in May in Cabo, Mexico, in the presence of their family and friends.