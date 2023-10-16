"Simone Biles is magnificent! My gosh, I feel blessed to just get to watch her" - Kelly Clarkson

TV personality Kelly Clarkson recently praised Simone Biles for her beautiful gymnastics talent after the conclusion of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023. The 41-year-old expressed her love for Biles’s gymnastics talent that Clarkson said she would never be able to match up to.

Recently, Simone Biles made history by representing the United States in the world championship in Antwerp, Belgium. The four-time Olympic gold medallist won four gold medals in the team, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the vault event. With her performance at this year’s world stage, the legendary gymnast inspired the world because it was her first major international event after she returned from her two-year mental health break.

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Among the many that Biles inspired, there is also ‘Breakaway’ singer Kelly Clarkson. Right after fans saw the 26-year-old’s brilliance on the world stage, she began to receive loads of congratulatory messages. Clarkson also took to her Instagram to write an appreciation post for the gymnast.

Sharing a proudful picture of Biles with her gold medal at the world championships, the American songwriter and singer wrote on Instagram:

"Look, I would settle for the ability to do a kart wheel like @simonebiles 👀 She is magnificent!! My gosh, I feel blessed to just get to watch her!"

Previously, Simone Biles and Kelly Clarkson interacted virtually on a video call in 2021 when she and her fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles appeared on the singer’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. That year, the gymnasts were on the Gold Over America Tour and they shared how much the gymnast loved dancing to Clarkson’s music.

Simone Biles proud of her World Championship 2023 success

Biles at Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Besides achieving medals, the 2023 world championships were special for Simone Biles for many other reasons. By competing in Antwerp, she completed a circle of 10 years of her world-stage career that began in the Belgium city in 2013.

Moreover, Biles got another skill named after her as she attempted the Yurchenko double pike vault, a skill mostly performed by men. She gracefully displayed the move at the all-around event and got it named after her as Biles II.

Expressing her gratitude for her world championship experience, she wrote in her Instagram post:

"world championships!!!!! whew, Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later I got my 5th skill named…"

She also added:

"I’m speechless. I’m honored. I’m excited and I’m blessed! doing it for the little girl who fell in love with the sport!!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support 🖤"