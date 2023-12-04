Simone Biles meets WWE star Liv Morgan while attending Green Bay Packers' clash against Kansas City Chiefs

Four-time Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and professional wrestler Liv Morgan recently met at the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs match day. The pair interacted with each other for a brief moment and posed for the photographers.

On Sunday, the NFL world witnessed the thrilling match between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. The match day also became a hotspot for celebrities like Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Tony Shalhoub, Liv Morgan, and many others. Besides the thrilling show of the Packers and Chiefs game, the interaction between Liv Morgan and Simone Biles also became a topic of discussion.

Both Simone Biles and Liv Morgan are eminent personalities in their respective sports fields. The American gymnast is a four-time Olympic gold medallist and possesses 30 world championship medals. On the other hand, Liv Morgan has been a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

The two stars met each other at the NFL game and were seen interacting wholeheartedly. The official Instagram page of WWE shared snaps of their interaction. In one of the images, Biles and Morgan posed together. Both of them were wearing the Green Bay Packers jerseys.

WWE's Instagram story

Moreover, the page also shared a video of Morgan hugging Biles. In the video, they were heard chatting about Liv Morgan ordering the same pair of boots as the gymnast.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens shared a romantic moment at the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs game

Biles and Owens at Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers

On Sunday, fans were thrilled as Simone Biles flew to Green Bay to support her husband Jonathan Owens at the Green Bay Packers vs the Kansas City Chiefs game. Besides that, the couple’s admirers were elated when they saw Biles and Owens sharing a cute moment.

The gymnast also shared the heart-felt moment on her Instagram story. In the video, Biles called Owens from a distance. The game field at that point was undergoing some preparation due to snow. Owens quickly ran across the field to the off-side to meet Biles. In no time, the couple exchanged an adorable kiss together twice. After this, Jonathan Owens returned to his team.

The NFL game ended with a 27 - 19 in favour od the Green Bay Packers as winners. This was the Packers’s third victory in a row. Their next match will be against the New York Giants on December 12.