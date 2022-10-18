Create

Simone Biles named among 50 Most Marketable Athletes of 2022

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Oct 18, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Simone Biles was named among the 50 most marketable athletes by SportsPro 50mm. She's one of a few Olympic athletes on the recently released list.

Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist. Even though she is only 25, she is already tied for the most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. She's most likely going to compete in the Paris Games in 2024.

Star American surfer Bethany Hamilton is also on the list. They're not at the top, but they are considered quite marketable.

.@SportsPro's 50 Most Marketable Athletes of 2022 include @Simone_Biles (#11) & @bethanyhamilton (#34). #SP50MM 50mm.sportspromedia.com/athletes/?utm_… https://t.co/ojweJ8Oxwh

There are a few Olympic athletes who made the list, including Biles. Here's a look at the top 50:

All SportsPro 50mm's marketable athletes

Here is the full list in ranked order:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo
  2. Serena Williams
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. LeBron James
  5. Lionel Messi
  6. Naomi Osaka
  7. Virat Kohli
  8. Alex Morgan
  9. Sam Kerr
  10. Tom Brady
  11. Simone Biles
  12. Emma Raducanu
  13. Alexia Putellas
  14. Stephen Curry
  15. Simona Halep
  16. Rafael Nadal
  17. Neymar
  18. Mohamed Salah
  19. Kylian Mbappe
  20. Rohit Sharma
  21. Katie Ledecky
  22. Chloe Kim
  23. Roger Federer
  24. Erling Haaland
  25. Charles Leclerc
  26. Candace Parker
  27. Megan Rapinoe
  28. Oksana Masters
  29. Eileen Gu
  30. Garbine Muguruza
  31. Karim Benzema
  32. Bianca Andreescu
  33. Max Verstappen
  34. Bethany Hamilton
  35. George Russell
  36. Sergio Perez
  37. Robert Lewandowski
  38. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  39. Sky Brown
  40. Becky Sauerbrunn
  41. Sydney McLaughlin
  42. Mesut Ozil
  43. Kevin de Bruyne
  44. Olivia Dunne
  45. Luka Doncic
  46. Novak Djokovic
  47. Katie Taylor
  48. Rory McIlroy
  49. Harry Kane
  50. Marcus Rashford

Only a few Olympic competitors (in bold above) have made the list, which is fabulous and impressive.

How SportsPro 50mm values athletes?

SportsPro 50mm uses a complex formula to determine how marketable an athlete is.

They combine social media statistics, economic valuations, and expert and consumer insights. SportsPro is considered the definitive voice on athlete marketability.

Why it's impressive for Simone Biles to make the list?

Many Olympic athletes are in the public consciousness once every four years. When the Olympics roll around, athletes like Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Chloe Kim, and Shaun White are on television for the public to watch and cheer on.

However, most of them are not prominent for extended periods every year, unlike Tom Brady, LeBron James, Aaron Judge, or Tiger Woods, who are seen far more often.

Although the Olympics is arguably the height of athletic competition, other leagues are far more mainstream. As a result, many of these athletes are far more marketable than others. James (basketball) and Brady (American football) are longtime heroes of their sports, so they're among the most marketable.

The Olympic athletes on the list released by SportsPro 50mm are at a disadvantage, as they move in and out of the public eye. Nevertheless, their talent puts them on the list, as they're excellent at their respective sport.

World Surf League Surf Ranch Open

Biles may never be as prominent as James, and Hamilton may never be as well-known as Cristiano Ronaldo, but they are just as impressive if not more in their own right.

Olympic athletes do compete year round. They're almost always in a tournament or training for another. They don't leave for four years and come back when the world comes together to compete in the Olympics.

However, these other tournaments are not widely consumed. Many sports fans don't watch these tournaments even though they love and support the athletes during their Olympic runs.

That makes it very impressive for Biles, the gymnast, to be ranked 11th on the SportsPro list.

