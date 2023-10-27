Simone Biles pips Megan Rapinoe and Naomi Osaka in list of most searched female athletes over the past year, finishes seventh

Simone Biles' career is nothing short of legendary. The gymnast has once again managed to display her gymnastics prowess in all recent competitions. Her glorious record has put her on the list of the top 10 most searched female athletes, along with other athletes from tennis and football.

Biles finished seventh on the list with 6.3M searches, behind Sam Kerr's 6.9M searches. The list is dominated by the most celebrated names from the world of football and tennis.

The list features tennis athletes including Iga Swiatek, topping the list with 15.6M searches. Swiatek is followed by Coco Gauff, who won the US Open to bag her first career Grand Slam singles title. She appeared 10.1M times in the searches.

Other notable tennis players include Emma Reducanu with 9.6M searches, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka with 5.4M searches, and World No. 5 in current world ranking, Jessica Pegula with 4.3M searches.

The list includes four football players Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan, Emma Raducanu, and Megan Rapinoe. Putellas finished fourth on the list with 7.8M, Morgan finished with 7.1M in fifth place, Sam Kerr with 6.9M in sixth place and Rapinoe appeared in 5.5M in eighth place.

"Don’t worry bout fitting in when you custom made” - Simone Biles shares an inspirational message

Simone Biles competes on Floor Exercise during the Women's All-Around Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

The 26-year-old recently won her sixth all-around world title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Biles competed in her first world championships in 2013 in Antwerp and returned to the same venue after 10 years to bag four gold medals and one silver medal. From making a return to elite gymnastics after a two-year break to performing the Yurchenko double pike, the most difficult aerial maneuver, Biles showed that she does not belong to the conventional mold of the sport.

Moreover, Biles' journey has not been all smooth sailing. She was adopted after her birth mother was incapable of taking care of Biles and her three siblings which eventually led them into foster care on and off.

Despite the challenges, Simone Biles managed to reach the peak of her sport and showed her dominance in nearly all the events. She shared a picture of herself with an inspiring message that said:

"Don’t worry bout fitting in when you custom made.”