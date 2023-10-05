Is Simone Biles adopted? All you need to know about the American's family and background

Simone Biles was born in Colombus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997, and after spending three years in foster care, she was adopted by Ronald and Nellie Biles.

Biles additionally has three siblings. After her birth mother, Shannon Biles' inability to take care of the four children due to her drug and alcohol addiction, they were placed in foster care.

Biles' maternal grandfather, Ronald Biles, and his second wife, Nellie, adopted Biles in 2003, when she was six years old, along with her younger sister, Adria. The couple moved to Houston, Texas, to look after Biles and her sister.

Since then, she has considered Nellie and Ronald as her parents. Biles' other siblings, Tevin and Ashley, were adopted by Ronald's sister, Harriet, and were raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

At the age of six, Biles visited a gymnasium for a daycare field trip and discovered her passion for gymnastics, after which Nellie and Ronald signed her up instantly. In an episode of 'Simone vs. Herself,' a watch series on Facebook, Nellie expressed how difficult the first few days after the adoption were.

“I remember praying for that bonding, because telling them that you love them and you care for them, that’s all words," she said. "But you wake up one day and you realize that you would do anything for these children and that you would die for these children. And when that feeling comes ... that’s when you know you’re truly a mother."

Biles' parents have never missed any of her competitions, except for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was due to the constraints imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simone Biles' parents built the World Champions Centre for her

Simone Biles celebrates after her routine on Floor Exercise during the Women's Team Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Simone Biles' parents founded the World Champions Centre (WCC), a gymnastics facility in Spring, Texas, in March 2014.

Biles trained under her long-time coach, Aimee Boorman for around nine years. After Biles' remarkable feat at her debut World Championships in 2013 in Antwerp, Boorman left the Bannon's Gymnastix, where Biles had trained for a significant amount of time.

At that moment, Biles' parents decided to construct a gymnasium to provide a facility for their daughter to train, by selling the 14 nursing homes her mother owned with eight partners.

The WCC also serves as a training hub for other elite gymnasts including Jordan Chiles, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson, and Tiana Sumanasekera along with Simone Biles.