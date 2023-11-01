Simone Biles praises husband Jonathan Owens' NFL team Green Bay Packers for their hospitality

Simone Biles, one of the best gymnasts to ever grace the sport, took on the role of a cheerleader when she attended the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game on October 29.

Biles was at the game to root for her husband, Jonathan Owens, who plays the strong safety position for the Green Bay Packers. The Olympic champion was seen on the sidelines wearing a white, green, and gold sweatshirt with Owens' picture on it, and cheered on her husband throughout the game.

While the game left a lot to be desired for the Packers, who witnessed their fourth straight loss of the season, Simone Biles certainly seemed to enjoy her time with the team.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the game, Simone gushed about the NFL team's hospitality, writing,

"The hospitality in Green Bay is unmatched."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time that Simone Biles has dropped by the football field to support her husband. Earlier in August, the American rocked up to Paycor Stadium sporting her husband's jersey, where the Green Bay Packers were playing the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game.

Simone was also spotted in the crowd for the Packers vs Chicago Bears games before she headed to Antwerp later the same month for the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Biles had a busy time in Belgium, winning five medals on her return to international gymnastics after a two-year hiatus.

Once the gymnastics season cools down, the world champion told the Today show that fans can expect to see her in a crowd on December 3 when the Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Taylor Swift reportedly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, fans are hoping to spot Biles and Swift together at the game.

Jonathan Owens reacts to Simone Biles' World Championships victory

Biles isn't the only cheerleader in the relationship, as Owens proved back in October when Simone won her sixth all-around gold medal at the 2023 Artistic World Championships.

Taking to X to congratulate his wife on her historic victory, Owens wrote,

"You deserve it, just getting rewarded for all your dedication and hard work. Blessed to be able to witness the greatness first hand. I love you so much, I’m so happy for you baby."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time the NFL player has taken to social media to cheer for his wife. In fact, earlier in August Jonathan Owens' showed his never-ending support for Biles when she dominated the competition at the 2023.US Classic.

Commenting on Simone's post where she expressed gratitude for the love she was shown, Owens detailed:

“So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️ Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much.🤞🏽"