Simone Biles is all set to make her return to elite Gymnastics at U.S. Gymnastics Classic Competition

Simone Biles is all prepared to make a comeback to gymnastics after a long break. She will be competing in her first competition after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles had withdrawn from the final all-around competition at Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles took to her social media to give the followers a peek at her last training session before heading to the competition.

"Last practice @ home. Feeling all the emotions," Biles wrote.

Simone Biles posted a story from the last practice session

Simone Biles posted a story heading to the competition.

Biles will be competing in an all-around event. The American will be seen competing during session 2 of the women's event, which will include all the Team USA Olympic and World Championship medals.

The U.S. Gymnastics Classic Competition is held at Now Arena in Hoffman Estate in Illinois. Biles's event would be broadcasted by CNBC and will be streamed live by Peacock TV at 8 PM ET. The U.S Classics serve as the qualifier for Nationals.

Biles last competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she won a silver medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-around event and a bronze in Balance Beam. Apart from Biles, Sunisa Lee would also be making her return to the competition after recovering from a kidney issue.

Simone Biles signs a five-year deal with Nike a year ahead of the Olympics

Simone Biles performing in Women's Balance Beam during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan

Biles signed a five-year contract with Nike. The news came as Biles announced to compete for the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The relationship between Biles and Nike goes way back in 2021.

She left Nike to sign a deal with Athleta in 2021 expressing that the commitment to diversity and inclusion was significant to her. She wanted a partnership that supported not just her profession but also her as a person.

But now Nike has expanded their deal with U.S Gymnastics till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Nike will now provide official apparel and footwear to men's and women's national teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

From 2025, the partnership will expand to include all the national team's leotards for international events. This will be the largest-ever partnership in USA Gymnastic's history.