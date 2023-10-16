Simone Biles shares moment with husband Jonathan Owens after World Championships success in Antwerp

After the conclusion of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles reunited with her husband, Jonathan Owens at their home in Houston.

The couple had a few hectic weeks due to which they had been away from each other for a long time. While Biles was competing in the World Championships in Antwerp, Budapest, Owens was swamped with his NFL team, Green Bay Packers.

Right after their wedding, Owens signed the Packers and moved to Wisconsin and the couple entered into a long-distance relationship. Despite their packed professional schedule, they are frequently seen making efforts to spend time together.

After successfully concluding the World Championships, Biles returned to Houston, and after the Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers match on October 10, 2023, Owens flew home as well, and the couple spent time together on date night.

Biles took to social media to share a picture from the night. She posted a mirror selfie of them on her Instagram story. The couple looked stylish, with Owens donning a classic white t-shirt and Biles opting for shorts with long boots.

Simone Biles shared a picture along with Jonathan Owens from their date night on her Instagram story.

Simone Biles shares a series of pictures from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp

Gold medalist Simone Biles poses for a photo after winning the Women's All-Around Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles proved her legacy yet again at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp, Budapest, from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

After returning to Antwerp after 10 years, Biles secured five medals, including four gold medals in the team, individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise. Moreover, she also secured a silver medal in the vault.

The six-time all-around champion shared a few pictures from her international competition two years after she withdrew from the finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to encourage her mental health as she experienced twisties.

Biles shared a gorgeous picture of herself donning a grey leotard. She posted the pictures when the USA team set out for a sightseeing expedition after the women's qualification round. She even put out pictures of the delicious food she devoured in Antwerp, including a pizza, pancakes, and a few drinks.

To wrap up, she shared a picture from the celebrations along with the team on the final day of the championships.

"album: Belgium," Biles wrote.