Simone Biles and Shilese Jones submit new elements to be named for them at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 in Antwerp

The American gymnasts, Simone Biles and Shilese Jones have submitted new elements to be performed and named after them at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium scheduled from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

Biles has submitted the Yurchenko double pike vault, which is the most difficult aerial maneuver attempted by any female gymnast in any competition until Biles performed it in 2021 at the GK U.S. Classic. If Biles performs this element without a fall, it will be named after her as Biles II. Jones has given a triple turn with the leg held horizontally on the floor exercise.

Expand Tweet

Biles already has an element named after her since 2018 when she performed a different original vault — a roundoff, half twist on, front layout double twist off. In order to have the new element named after her, Biles must perform it without falling at any FIG-authorized competition, including the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in this case.

During the women's podium training in Antwerp, Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike vault twice. Achieving this would be a remarkable accomplishment, adding to her impressive collection of 25 world championship medals, the highest number of medals earned by any gymnast in world championships along with her seven Olympic medals.

Shilese Jones aims for a new element to be named after her in Antwerp

Shilese Jones competes in the floor exercise during the women's senior division of the 2022 U.S. Classic in West Valley City, Utah

Simone Biles' fellow teammate, Shilese Jones will also perform a new element, a triple turn with the leg held horizontally to be named after her in Antwerp. Along with Jones, Chiaki Hatakeda from Japan also hopes to demonstrate the triple turn.

Jones performed the element at the 2023 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships held, at SAP Center in San Jose, California, as part of her floor exercise routine. As per the Code of Points, a book that defines the scoring system in gymnastics from A to J, J being the most difficult one, Jones' new element is rated an 'E'.

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old is a three-time world championship medalist, having won two silver medals in the all-around and uneven bars events. The American gymnast also secured a gold medal in the team event.

The list of USA athletes competing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships can be found here and the detailed schedule for the same has been given here.