Simone Biles shows her love for husband Jonathan Owens by sharing heartfelt message

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared a note addressed to her husband Jonathan Owens on her social media page. The 27-year-old expressed her love for the NFL player by promising him that she will always be there for him.

Biles and Owens have become a fan-favorite couple ever since they started dating in 2020. They got married on May 6, 2023, in Mexico, in the presence of their friends and family. Biles and Owens are very active on social media, sharing their moments together.

Recently, the gymnast shared a loving note on her Instagram for the Green Bay Packer's safety. Biles' story read:

"To my man: I just want to tell you that I love you the most and I will continue to love you. I will always stand by you. I will always be there for you. I am so proud of everything that you've accomplished, and what you're about to accomplish. Thank you for loving me."

Simone Biles's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

Simone Biles defended Jonathan Owens on podcast appearance

Biles and Owens at World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Simone Biles was seen backing Jonathan Owens in the pair's recent podcast interview with Pivot.

During their conversation, the host stated that Jonathan Owens, despite being a great safety, would not match Biles' exceptional performance in gymnastics. Biles quickly replied to the host’s remark, defending her husband:

"You know what, he might, cause the other day, I said in a couple of years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife.”

In the same interview, Jonathan Owens made a controversial claim about his relationship with Biles. He said that he did not know the seven-time Olympic medalist before they started dating. The NFL player also said that he was the “catch” in the relationship.

Owens’s statement sparked controversy online, attracting a lot of criticism towards the NFL star. During the podcast, Biles clarified the couple's initial interactions, saying:

"We matched, I was just the first to message, and as soon as I liked him, it matched, so he had already liked my profile. We matched, I was just the first to message, I wasn't scared. I know what I like and I know what I want.”

Biles continued to support Owens as he clapped back at trollers by sharing images from his wedding day with the gymnast.