Simone Biles: "What I liked about Jonathan Owens was his confidence, he truly believes he's the best at everything"

American gymnast Simone Biles recently spoke about her initial attraction to her husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast shared that besides other great qualities of the NFL player, she admires his confidence the most.

Simone Biles met Jonathan Owens in 2020 during the Covid-era. The couple initially interacted on a dating app which eventually led to frequent meet-ups. In August 2020, they made their relationship public and became a fan-favorite couple. After dating for two years, the Green Bay Packers safety and the Olympic medalist got married in 2023 in Cabo, Mexico.

Simone Biles and Jontathan Owens at Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers match

Biles has come a long way with the love of her life. Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the gymnast remembered what got her attracted to Owens. She told

“If I’m going to be honest, obviously he’s very fine,” Biles said.

She added,

“[But] besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything.

When Biles met the NFL player in 2020, he was playing for the Houston Texans. Later on, Owens received the opportunity to join the Green Bay Packers in 2023. After getting married to the gymnast, he flew to Wisconsin to start his professional journey with his new team.

Simone Biles supported Jonathan Owens’ controversial interview

Biles and Owens wedding

In December, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens appeared in a podcast interview with Pivot. During their conversation, the host stated that Jonathan Owens, despite being a skilled safety, would not match Biles' exceptional performance in gymnastics.

Biles quickly added her remark to the host’s statement, saying:

“You know what, he might, cause the other day, I said in a couple of years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife”

In that same interview, Owens made a controversial statement that he did not know the Olympic gymnast before he started dating her. He also shared that he was the “catch” during the dating phase because Biles first texted him.

Biles clarified on Owens’ statement, stating,

"We matched, I was just the first to message, and as soon as I liked him, it matched, so he had already liked my profile. We matched, I was just the first to message, I wasn't scared. I know what I like and I know what I want,”

Owens’ “catch” statement then sparked huge controversy, with fans trolling him on the internet.

However, the couple clapped back at the negative comments by sharing adorable pictures from their wedding. They also expressed that they were "unbothered” by the controversy.