"Let's f****n go" - Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens' team Green Bay Packers reaching NFL playoffs

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles couldn't control from amping up her husband as the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL playoffs.

The Packers clinched a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers' dominance over the Bears marked their 10th consecutive victory over them. The Packers have earned their spot in the playoffs.

Biles, who is frequently seen making appearances at the NFL clashes to support her husband, took to social media and shared a picture, penning an enthusiastic message.

"OMG Let's f****n go. Go 34," the American gymnast wrote adding multiple emojis of hearts and smiley faces.

Biles and Owens got engaged on February 15, 2022. The couple exchanged their vows on April 22, 2023. Only a few days after their marriage, Owens signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and had to move to Wisconsin.

Since then, the couple has entered into a long-distance relationship. But the distance hasn't stopped the two from supporting each other. From Biles attending the NFL clashes to Owens showing his support towards the 26-year-old gymnast who returned after a two-year hiatus, they have strengthened their relationship.

"I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it," Simone Biles reacts to the better athlete between her and her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get into friendly arguments over who's the better athlete between them.

The American favorite gymnast Simone Biles recently disclosed that she and her husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL strong safety for the Green Bay Packers, regularly discuss the challenges of gymnastics and the NFL as sports.

Biles made an appearance as a guest on Peacock's 2023 Back That Year Up, hosted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart.

When Thompson amusingly questioned Biles who was the better athlete between the two, the 26-year-old gymnast stated that she and her husband frequently engage in a friendly argument over the question of which sport is more grueling.

"I think we’re good at our own sports,” the gymnast replied. “We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.” (at 2:55)

Moreover, the gymnast stated that she excelled when she gave a try at American football, while Owens could barely manage to execute gymnastics elements.

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it," Simone Biles conveyed.