Simone Biles gets GOAT hat from Green Bay Packers during NFL clash against Kansas City Chiefs

Simone Biles was mesmerized by Green Bay Packers fans at the NFL clash between the Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin on December 3, 2023.

Biles has been frequently spotted attending NFL games and has never been shy of showing her support towards her husband Jonathan Owens. The fans also seemingly love having her in the stadium.

The American gymnast attended the NFL clash and cheered for the strong safety of the Packers when she was overwhelmed by a Packers fan, who surprised her with a GOAT hat. The hat features a goat's head — denoting Biles as the 'Greatest of All Time' — and several gold medals.

It also had the Olympic sign and 'Biles Goat' written on it. She was taken by surprise and expressed her gratitude towards the fan, and tried on the hat immediately.

In a video posted by SNF on NBC's X account, the Packers superfan, who is also seen donning a unique customized outfit of Frozen Cheese, is seen praising Biles before presenting her the hat. Along with Biles, the fan also made a hat for Owens, which is a replica of the Packer's safety.

" Hi, Simone! What a pleasure to meet you. You are the greatest of all time. I had to make you something, okay? You are the GOAT," the fan said to Biles.

"We can't let your husband out of the picture," said the fan while handing the Owens hat.

Watch Biles excitedly try on the hat in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Biles was seen attending the game at the Lambeau Field donning a Packers jacket with 'Owens' and '34' written on it. The Green Bay Packers secured a 27-19 win, making it their third consecutive triumph.

Simone Biles hypes husband Jonathan Owens ahead of the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL clash

Simone Biles kisses husband, Jonathan Owens, before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in April 2023 after their engagement in February 2022. Soon after their wedding, Owens signed a draft with the Green Bay Packers as a strong safety in May 2023 and had to fly to Wisconsin.

The couple has never been shy about expressing their love for each other. Right from Biles flying to Wisconsin to attend the NFL clashes and cheering for her husband to Owens hyping her before every competition, they have shown their support towards each other's profession.

Simone Biles shared a sweet picture of the couple ahead of the NFL clash, where they are seen sharing a kiss against a snowy backdrop:

"Packer Wonderland", the seven-time Olympics medalist wrote on X.

Expand Tweet