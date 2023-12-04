"Fingers crossed they give us a selfie" - Fans react to Simone Biles and Taylor Swift attending Green Bay Packer-Kansas City Chiefs NFL clash

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have never been timid about expressing their love for each other. Right from Biles flying to Wisconsin to attend the NFL clashes and cheering for her husband to Owens hyping her before every competition, they have shown their support for each other's profession.

Biles has been frequently spotted attending the NFL clashes. The Packers locked horns with the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, 2023, in Wisconsin. The American gymnast was seen attending the game at the Lambeau Field, donning a Packers jacket with 'Owens' and '34' written on it.

As Biles attended the NFL clash on December 3, 2023, the American singer, Taylor Swift was also present at the match to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end. Swift has previously been spotted at NFL games cheering for her boyfriend, including in September, when the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and during the Chiefs' clash with the New York Jets in October.

The Swifties and Biles' fans couldn't stop showering their admiration as one of the fans wrote,

Yes!! Literally like the best of the best. I love it. I want them to take a selfie.

"Taylor Swift and Simone Biles are at the game tonight. Fingers crossed they give us a selfie," wrote another fan.

"What we are not going to do is pit Simone Biles against Taylor Swift. Both are badass women who are at the top of their respective fields. Let’s celebrate both," expressed a fan.

"The @ packers are looking amazing tonight. Taylor Swift and @Simone_Biles are at the game, too. Man, I love Green Bay," another Biles' and Swift's fan wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

Simone Biles hypes Jonathan Owens on his first career touchdown

Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers meets with his wife Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simone Biles couldn't stop her excitement after her husband's first-ever touchdown during the NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Owens scored his first-ever touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in an NFL clash that was held on Thursday, November 23, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Biles, who was not present at the venue for the game, shared a video of Owens achieving the feat during the third quarter. She wrote,

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

