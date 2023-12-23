Fans have reacted to Jonathan Owens' old tweets on Gabby Douglas after the former's recent admission that he lacked knowledge about Simone Biles before they met each other in 2020.

In a recent interview on the Pivot Podcast, hosted by former NFL players Fred Taylor, Channing Crowder, and Ryan Clark, the Green Bay Packers safety confessed to not being aware of Biles before they started dating.

The couple officially connected during the COVID-19 pandemic on the dating app 'Raya' and tied the knot on April 22, 2023, after their engagement on February 15, 2022. Owens stated he never followed gymnastics before as he lacked access to any Olympic broadcasting channel.

The 28-year-old's statement did not sit well with the legendary gymnast's fans as they came across his old comments from 2012 praising Gabby Douglas, who won two gold medals at the London Olympics.

One of Biles' fans posted a screenshot of Owens' comments and slammed the NFL player saying:

"Jonathan Owens was watching gabby Douglas on nbc in 2012 but didn’t know anything about Simone biles and gymnastics ? Lmao ok."

"Dam Gabby is good"; "Gabby with the gold," said the comments from Owens.

Expand Tweet

Another fan reshared Owens' old post where he tweeted about Douglas winning and gold medal and wrote:

"Twitter will find anything you said."

Expand Tweet

One of the star gymnast's fans criticized him saying,

"So what I’m hearing is you are familiar with Olympic gymnastics."

Expand Tweet

Another fan added:

"So you were lying ? Very interesting"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles celebrates after her Floor Exercise routine during the Women's Team Final of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Simone Biles was recently honored with the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press. She made a comeback to elite gymnastics after a two-year break that she took during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

On her return to the US Classic, Biles secured three gold and one bronze medal. Further in the season, she competed at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium, and proved her credentials for the award by securing her sixth all-around world title at the age of 26, along with three more gold medals.

The American has previously won the award twice — in 2016 for her performance at the Rio Olympics, and later in 2019. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has her sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics as she recently shared glimpses of her training on social media.