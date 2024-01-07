"So wholesome" - Simone Biles on husband Jonathan Owens on teaching his touchdown dance to her family members

Simone Biles recently shared a fun video of Jonathan Owens teaching his touchdown dance moves to the former's family members. The NFL player was seen playfully grooving with Biles’ father and uncle as the four-time Olympic gold medalist dubbed the scenario as “wholesome”.

Jonathan Owens has shown commendable skills in his recent games. The 27-year-old has been spotted celebrating his touchdown with great moves on the ground. He recently decided to teach them to Biles’ father and Godfather Uncle Paul.

Simone Biles shared the video of Owens and her family members on her Instagram story. In the video, the NFL player was spotted showing his moves to his in-laws with great dedication. Hilariously, Biles’ father and Godfather both picked their versions of Owens’ moves and were happily doing it with the Green Bay Packers' safety.

Sharing the video, Biles mentioned in her story,

"this video is so wholesome"

She described the move that Owens was teaching to her family members,

"Jonathan teaching my dad and godfather the STI dance he did after touchdown"

Simone Biles' s Instagram story

Besides having a fun rapport with Simone Biles’ father, Owens is also dear to the gymnast’s mother. On Biles and Owens' courtship wedding day, Neille Biles expressed her happiness to have the NFL player as a part of her family. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it

"Today’s service was absolutely amazing. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Owens. May The Lord bless and keep you. Welcome to the family Jonathan."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ “catch” controversy

Biles and Owens at Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers

In December 2023, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens sparked huge controversy after their podcast interview with ‘Pivot.’ During the conversation, the NFL player stated that he did not know the Olympic gymnast before they started dating. Owens raised eyebrows when he said that he was the “catch” in their relationship and that Biles chased him.

The NFL player’s statement spread like wildfire, provoking fans to troll him. Owens was heavily criticized for stating that he did not know the gymnast before dating her.

However, during the interview, Biles shared the complete version of their story to eliminate any confusion. She revealed that Jonathan Owens had already “liked” her profile before the gymnast reached out to him, implying that both were mutually interested in each other.

Biles told,

“We matched, I was just the first to message, as soon as I liked him, it matched, so he had already liked my profile. We matched, I was just the first to message, I wasn't scared. I know what I like and I know what I want,”