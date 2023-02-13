Suni Lee among star athletes who attended both the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl on Sunday

Three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee was in attendance at both the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

Lee shared a story on Instagram revealing her presence at both events.

This year's WM Phoenix Open has attracted a lot of attention from the general public as a result of the fact that Phoenix is also hosting the Super Bowl this weekend. The game is one of the biggest athletic events in the world, in addition to its fan-friendly galleries and 70-degree February weather.

Gymnastics stars like Suni Lee also attended the famous event. Lee also shared another image proving her presence at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Other stars at the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl

The Pro-Am has received support from a number of well-known Phoenix athletes, including Michael Phelps and Larry Fitzgerald, as well as legendary NFL players Emmit Smith, Jerome Bettis, JJ Watt, and Reggie Bush. Numerous other well-known individuals from the sports and entertainment industries made visits, including Carli Lloyd, a notable soccer player, and Albert Pujols, a future member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Paris Hilton performed at the Uber One Super Bowl Party on Friday night in downtown Phoenix. Arie Luyendyk Jr., a former Bachelor, and his wife Lauren, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and her new fiancé, were also present.

Star singer Drake also brought his presence at the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl. Serena Williams, Cher, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Christina Aguilera, Meek Mill, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyga, Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Kyler Murray, Sauce Gardner, and George Kittle were among the other well-known celebrities and athletes that attended Drake's concert.

Cost of attending WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl

Last Sunday, thousands of sports lovers from across the world congregated in Arizona to see two great events.

The four-day tickets for the WM Phoenix Open and Sunday Super Bowl competition add to a minimum price of $10,209.20 for both tournaments.

A number of the finest golfers, including 37 of the top 50, as well as well-known athletes like J.J. Watt and Michael Phelps were in the WM Phoenix Open field.

Who is Suni Lee

Sunisa Suni Lee is a successful artistic gymnast from the US. At her first Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, she took home three medals: gold, silver, and bronze.

Lee participated in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars as well, placing fifth with her partner Sasha Farber. Her career took off when she made her debut at the Hopes Championships in 2015.

Suni Lee at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics

With Pearson+, Invisalign, Gatorade, Target, and Amazon, Suni also has multiple endorsement agreements in place. The gold medalist gymnast made a sizable sum of money from her stint on Dancing with the Stars. She also made an appearance in the Peacock documentary Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts from 2021.

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Suni Lee has a sizable fan base. She has 182K followers on Twitter, where she is active. Suni agreed to work with CLIF Bar. CLIF spearheaded her collaboration with the VOICEINSPORT Foundation.

