Suni Lee interacts with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson during national team camp in Texas

Three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee was recently spotted alongside former Artistic gymnast Carly Patterson at the National U.S. Gymnastics camp scheduled from February 5 to 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

A few days ago, Lee posted a video of her training session with her followers on Instagram, stating that she would be present in the camp in Texas.

USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport in the U.S., shared three pictures of Lee with retired gymnast Patterson as the two were seen smiling and having a conversation.

In one of the photos, the two are captured hugging each other as USA Gymnastics captioned the post:

“from Athens to Tokyo 🥇”

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Suni Lee clinched the gold medal in the women’s all-around, with an overall score of 57.433. She scored 14.600 on the vault, 15.300 on uneven bars, 13.833 on the balance beam, and 13.700 on floor exercise, to finish ahead of Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova.

In addition, Lee won two medals - a silver in the team event, and a bronze in the uneven bars in Tokyo. She is also the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Carly Patterson, who is now an American singer and songwriter, won the gold medal in the all-around with a total of 38.387, with scores of 9.375, 9.575, 9.725, and 9.712, in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise events.

Additionally, Patterson claimed two silver medals in the team and balance beam at the Athens Olympics 2004.

Patterson and Lee are among the only six U.S. gymnasts to have claimed the all-around title in the history of the Olympics. The other athletes to clinch gold are Mary Lou Retton, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles.

Suni Lee surprises fans with her ‘full-twisting Jaeger’ technique

Sunisa Lee after competing on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Suni Lee has recently been practicing a technique on the bar. According to a YouTube video shared by Artistic Gymnastics (h/t Self.com), the technique is a 360-degree version of the stretched Jaeger, also called Cappuccitti.

This was named after Stephanie Cappuccitti, who was the first to execute the move. Lee shared multiple videos of her executing the skill on her Instagram account.

On January 25, 2024, NBC Olympics & Paralympics also shared the video on their Facebook page and stated:

"This is called a full-twisting Jaeger. If Suni Lee successfully performs this skill in a major international competition, it would be renamed ‘The Lee.’"

Besides her Olympic achievements, Lee is a three-time World Championships medalist, having won a gold, silver, and bronze each.