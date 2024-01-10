Suni Lee shares glimpses of training session ahead of 2024 season

American gymnast Suni Lee recently shared a video of her training ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The gymnast suffered a non-gymnastics kidney issue in 2023. After months of recovery, she is looking forward to competing this year.

The 20-year-old posted a video of herself on her Instagram story. She was seen performing a breathtaking gymnastics move in a bar. Lee jumped to hold the bar and somersaulted to perform a handstand. She paused for a second and then swung around the bar.

By the end of the video, Lee’s teammates can be heard cheering for her.

Suni Lee's Instagram story

Although Lee is preparing for bigger opportunities this year after she had to decline her invitation to the 2023 Women's Artistic Selection Camp. She had to miss the tournament that was scheduled on September 19 and 20 due to her kidney-related health issues.

She initially announced her break from gymnastics in April 2023. However, after four months, she returned to compete in the 2023 U.S. Classic and the U.S. National Gymnastics Championships.

When it was time for the world championship, Lee had to turn down the opportunity. The official X page (formerly known as Twitter) of Gymnastics Now shared information about Sunisa Lee's absence, writing;

"Per USAG, Suni Lee was invited to camp but has opted to not participate. She is dealing with an ongoing kidney-related health issue that has impacted her ability to train."

Suni Lee’s life after suffering from kidney-related health issue

Lee at the 2023 U.S. Classic

Suni Lee's kidney issues have affected her in the long term. Although she has overcome her health obstacles, she continues to experience unpredictable swelling. Moreover, she sometimes wakes up with her eyes swollen shut. At times, her hands get so swollen that she cannot fit them into her grips.

Moreover, hot flashes and cold spells, headaches, and cramping are other effects that she continues to experience.

During an interview with self.com, USA Gymnastics team physician Marcia Faustin praised Lee and her team for accepting that she needed to alter a lot of things in her comeback. She said:

“Suni and her coaches have really embraced the fact that it’s not going to be like 2021. She has to listen to her body and… have this awareness and confidence in herself to adjust and to move training how she needs to, based on how she’s feeling and other factors."