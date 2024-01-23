"Thanks for making it so memorable" - Jonathan Owens reacts to Simone Biles' post on the 2023 NFL season 

The 2023 NFL season has been a special one for the Green Bay Packers' strong safety Jonathan Owens, with his wife and gymnastics icon Simone Biles making frequent appearances during games.

Biles married Owens on April 22, 2023, following their engagement on February 15, 2022. On May 12, 2023, Owens signed a new deal with the Packers, and since then, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship. While Biles resides in Texas, training at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Owens moved to Wisconsin.

Despite the long distance, the couple's love and support for each other have been consistent. The Olympian gymnast recently summarized her experience of the 2023 NFL season on Instagram. She also lauded her husband, who achieved a career milestone by scoring his career first touchdown. Biles posted a short video of her embracing Owens and wrote:

"It’s been a helluva season & there’s so much to be proud of," wrote the American gymnast. "I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! another football season happy & healthy in the books."

She added:

"Thank you green bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. Thanks to the packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be apart of a season so special!"

Owens took to the comments and expressed his love and adored Biles for supporting him throughout the season. He said:

"Our favorite season yet 💚💛 Thanks for making it so memorable, always love having my baby there on the sideline 🤞🏽 Year 6 in the books!!"

Details of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' initial meeting

Biles and Jonathan Owens at the World Series 2022 - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens connected during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Raya app. The NFL player swiped up on America's beloved gymnast, leading to a match.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Simone Biles and Owens developed a deep and thoughtful connection that led to their marriage. The two hit it off instantly due to their mutual feelings, including Biles traveling 45 minutes to visit Owens.

The couple publicly announced their relationship in August 2020. After dating for two years, they got engaged in February 2022, followed by exchanging their vows in April 2023.