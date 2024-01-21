"Simone Biles needs to divorce Jonathan Owens for this nasty flop": Fans react to gymnast's husband falling down during Green Bay Packers' NFL clash

Fans ridiculed legendary gymnast Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens for the push-off against the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams. The Green Bay Packers locked horns with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Although the clash was an ultimate showdown with the SF Niners dominating the Cheeseheads 24-21 to clinch a spot in their third straight NFC championship game, the skirmish between Ninners' offensive back Trent Williams and Packers' strong safety Owens drew the fans' attention.

During the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Round Showdown, Williams appeared to be involved in a bicker with a few Packers' defenders when Owens came over to look into the matter. The Packer ended up reeling on the ground after being knocked by Williams.

Biles' husband was mocked by the gymnast's fans by being called a "flop" and they jokingly advised Biles to divorce Owens.

"Simone Biles needs to divorce Jonathan Owens for this nasty flop. Lmao," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan mocked the Packers' safety hinting at his interview where he referred to himself as the 'catch' in their relationship.

"Millions of girls after his Simone Biles interview," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested Owens' fall to be an intentional act to earn a penalty. The fan playfully stated Owens' acting skills to be better than Biles.

"Simone Biles is not a better actor than Jonathan Owens."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"They'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife" - Simone Biles shows confidence in her husband's future

Biles and Jonathan Owens at the World Series 2022 - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Simone Biles has seven Olympic and 30 World Championships medals to her name so far in her career. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, has also proved himself as an important player of his NFL team.

However, Biles' achievements easily exceed Owens’ feats. During an interview with Pivot Podcast, Biles backed her husband, showing confidence in his talent and capability.

“You know what, he might, 'cause the other day I said in a couple of years nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife," the legendary gymnast expressed.

Biles and Owens have never failed to show their love and support towards each other. While Owens amped up Biles on her comeback to elite gymnastics, the legendary gymnast has marked her presence frequently at NFL clashes featuring the Packers.