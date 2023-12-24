Jonathan Owens expressed his affection towards Simone Biles, especially of her stance in supporting Owens amidst the criticism he is facing. This criticism arose from his comments about the couple's courtship and marriage on a podcast recently.

Owens admitted that he lacked knowledge about Biles and her gymnastics accolades before they entered into a romantic relationship. In the course of the interview with the Pivot Podcast, the Green Bay Packers safety stated that he was the 'catch' in their relationship. He also confessed that he was reluctant to commit to a romantic relationship.

His comment about being the 'catch' did not sit well with the American sweetheart's fans. However, after the fans criticized Owens, his wife stood by him. She took to X and shared a meme of a child scratching her head in confusion and wrote:

"Are y'all done yet?"

Owens reshared the post on his account displaying his affection for her support and wrote:

"I love my baby man."

The legendary gymnast's fans reacted to her comment where she defended the safety. One of the fans criticized Owens for calling himself a catch in their relationship.

"You love your baby and still cheapened her by saying you are the catch. Catch of what exactly?"

The other fan questioned Biles for slamming the fans rather than Owens.

"Why is she mad at us? You’re the one that belittled her."

While the couple received an enormous backlash, a few of the fans also extended their love.

"I’m sorry this is happening bro, I couldn’t imagine this level of negativity being thrown at such a happy moment for y'all. Really worried about the state of humans in general. I hope y’all are together forever just to spite all these weirdos."

The power couple also received sincere wishes from another fan who wrote:

"Much love and continued success to you both, as well as your union."

Here are some other reactions:

"In a couple of years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife" - Gymnast on her husband's future

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens Los Angeles Chargers vs Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles has consistently proved her gymnastics prowess by securing victories in most of the competitions she has competed in. The American star gymnast has seven Olympic and 30 World Championships medals so far in her career.

Although Owens has proved himself as a vital member of his team, Biles' accolades surpass his feats. During the conversation, Biles showed confidence in her husband's athletic skills and expressed confidence about him achieving greater success than her.

“You know what, he might, 'cause the other day I said in a couple of years nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife," the legendary gymnast stated.

With Owens now with the Packers and trying to make his career take off, his wife's support would be a nice morale boost.