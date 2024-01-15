"That game hurt" - Simone Biles' coach Cecile Landi reacts to the Green Bay Packers victory over the Dallas Cowboys 

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles' coach Cecile Landi has reacted to the Dallas Cowboys' defeat against the Green Bay Packers at the weekend.

In an engaging clash, the Packers locked horns with the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, January 14. The Packers asserted their dominance in the wild-card game over the Cowboys, claiming a 48-32 win.

While Biles was cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens and the Packers, her coach Landi was rooting for the Cowboys. The Olympian-turned-coach felt pained after the team suffered a defeat. She took to Instagram to express her emotions and wrote a congratulatory message for the Packers.

"Congrats @packers- They remembered how to play good football today," Landi wrote.

"That game hurt. Well deserved win," she added tagging Simone Biles.

Screenshot of coach Cecile Landi's Instagram story

The Packers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers, who received a bye, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, at the weekend for the NFC Divisional round.

Cecile moved to the United States in 2004 after serving as a French coach. She began coaching Biles after the seven-time Olympic medalist's mother Nellie interviewed her and discovered her coaching style was an ideal match for the star gymnast.

"I was not okay with that" - Simone Biles on being labeled as a mental health advocate

Simone Biles in action during the Women's Balance Beam Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles withdrew from competing in the all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Games, putting forward her mental health. She secured a silver medal along with the team and a bronze medal in the balance beam event in Tokyo. The USA gymnastics squad was placed second behind ROC.

Biles received an enormous backlash after withdrawing from multiple events. While the seven-time Olympic medalist’s admirers backed her decision, a few panned her for risking the medal count of the nation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she talked about the criticism she went through.

"Of course, you have all the a***oles that are like, ‘You’re a quitter,’ ” said Biles. “And they just ran with that."

Simone Biles returned to elite gymnastics after two years. Further in the interview, she surprisingly disassociated herself from being titled as a mental health advocate.

"Tried to put me on this pedestal as a mental health advocate. I was not okay with that. If I can be a lending hand and help people, then I’ll be open, honest, and vulnerable, but you cannot stick me in front of a crowd and say, ‘Do everything she’s doing,’" she added.