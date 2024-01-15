WATCH: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a kiss on the sidelines during the NFL playoff between Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles made an appearance at the NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys to cheer on her husband Jonathan Owens.

The Packers locked horns with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The Packers dominated the Cowboys in their home arena, securing a 48-32 wild-card win. They will next go head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers, who were granted a bye, this weekend at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California for the NFC Divisional round.

Biles was seen sporting a black stylish jacket with the number '34' and 'Mrs.Owens' inscribed on it. She completed the look with black, yellow, green, and white heels, aligning perfectly with the Packers' color scheme. She even carried a phone with 'Owens' written on it in sparkling glitter.

The couple shared an adorable moment on the sidelines as they shared a kiss before the playoff.

Watch the moment below:

Since their marriage in April 2023, Biles and the Packers' strong safety have been navigating in a long-distance relationship, adjusting their ways to support each other.

From Owens hyping up the legendary gymnast's comeback to Biles frequently making visits to NFL clashes featuring the Green Bay Packers and amping up her husband on his first career touchdown, they have been pretty public with their love for each other.

"I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it" - Simone Biles on the finer athlete between her and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens engage in friendly arguments over the better athlete between them.

Gymnast Simone Biles recently disclosed that she and her husband Jonathan Owens often talk about the challenges in their respective sports.

In a candid conversation on Peacock's 2023 Back That Year Up, hosted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, the American gymnast opened up about the couple’s regular, playful argument on which sport is more arduous.

"I think we’re good at our own sports," Biles said. "We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not." (at 2:55)

Biles further stated that while she thrived trying her hand at American football, the Packers’ safety could barely manage while attempting gymnastics.

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it."