Superstar gymnast Simone Biles married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens last May in Mexico. Ahead of their beach wedding though, they were legally married at a courthouse in Houston, Texas.

Biles opened up about her life and marriage in an interview with Vanity Fair recently. The 26-year-old is now preparing to qualify for her third Olympic games this summer.

She spoke about meeting Owens on the dating app 'Raya' and how they instantly connected. She then spoke about their wedding and aiming for it to be intimate, yet very special.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” Biles says. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, 'How am I supposed to top this?' My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.”

Biles went as far as to say that her wedding and marrying Jonathan Owens topped her Olympic gold medal-winning experience. The 26-year-old is a seven-time Olympic medalist, including four golds.

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, didn't know who she was when they met

Simone Biles is one of the biggest names in American sports, not to mention international gymnastics. Just months before meeting her now-husband Jonathan Owens, she had come off a whirlwind Olympic experience where she cemented her name in the sport.

While Biles appeared to be a household name for most sports fans, it wasn't for Owens, who didn't know who she was when they met. The Green Bay Packers safety divulged this information last month, which caught many people off guard.

While appearing on 'The Pivot' podcast in December, Owens said he had never watched gymnastics meets. He added that it wasn't until he went to her Instagram account that he realized that Biles was rather well-known.

“A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue. I never once was like, ‘Oh, let me check gymnastics out'. I was like, ‘Man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.'"

Jonathan Owens also noted that when he and Simone Biles went out and she was often recognized by young gymnasts, he soon realized her impact on the sport.