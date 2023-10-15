When and at what age did Simone Biles make her Olympics debut? Everything you need to know about the American's performances at the sporting event

Simone Biles' gymnastics career is nothing short of legendary. The gymnast has bagged a total of seven Olympic medals, including four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals. Simone Biles competed in her first Olympics when she was 19 years old, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Biles has competed in two Olympics so far, including the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she clinched five medals including four gold medals.

Then 19 years old, Biles dominated three individual events, including the all-around, vault, and floor exercise. She clinched another gold along with her team, including Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian, and one bronze medal in the balance beam.

She finished ahead of Aly Raisman in individual all-around and floor exercise. Five years later, she competed at the 2020 Games. She clinched two medals including a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

After clinching two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, she stepped down before competing in the finals to focus on her mental health as she experienced twisties. Biles will compete in her third Olympics at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

"World Championships was an absolute dream &I still can't believe it," Simone Biles on her success at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women'sAll-Aroundd Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

After the two-year break, Simone Biles competed in her first international event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, and proved her legacy. The 26-year-old clinched four gold medals in team, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise. She won a silver medal in the vault.

She took to social media to express her joy and gratitude towards everyone who supported her.

"World Championships was an absolute dream &I still can't believe it," she wrote.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to fans, friends, family and partnerships who have been unwavering pillars of support throughout my mental health journey," Biles expressed.

"Your presence in my life is invaluable, and I am deeply appreciative of your unwavering support," she continued.

Expand Tweet

Biles returned to Antwerp after 10 years. She competed in the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp as a 16-year-old and clinched two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.