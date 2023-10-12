Simone Biles pens heartfelt message after World Championships success 

The 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championship was the first time fans witnessed Simon Biles in action internationally since Tokyo 2020.

Biles, who had pulled out of her Olympic women's team finals citing mental health issues, took home 5 medals from the 2023 World Championships on her return.

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, the Olympic gold medalist penned a sincere note on her Instagram story, thanking fans, friends, family, and partnerships for their support through her mental health journey.

Simone wrote,

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to fans, friends, family & partnerships who have been unwavering pillars of support throughout my mental health journey. Your encouragement, love, and belief in me have been instrumental in my success and recovery. Knowing that you were there, cheering me on, gave me the strength to push through the toughest moments."

She further wrote:

"I feel truly blessed to have such an incredible support system, and I can't thank you enough for being with me every step of the way. Your presence in my life is invaluable, and I am deeply appreciative of your unwavering support. World Championships was an absolute dream and I still can't believe it."

Simone Biles, already one of the most decorated gymnasts, further cemented her status as the "GOAT" upon her comeback.

Participating in an international competition for the first time since she decided to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles crushed the competition at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

The American walked away from the event in Antwerp, Belgium, with five medals, four of which were gold. Her fifth medal was a silver.

Simone Biles finished first at the World Championships in the balance beam, floor exercise, all-around, and team competition events. Her victory in the all-around marks the first time a gymnast has won a gold in that particular event a decade apart.

Meanwhile, Biles walked away with silver in the vault after she was unable to stick the landing on her signature Yurchenko Double Pike vault. However, given that no gymnast has previously competed in this vault in an international competition, Simone will have the honor of the move being named the Biles II going forward.

With these five podium finishes, Simone Biles now has a record 34 World and Olympic medals, highest among male or female gymnasts. This makes her the most decorated gymnast in the long history of the sport.